At NATO, Trump accuses Germany of being Russian 'captive' for supporting Baltic Sea gas pipeline

Headlines

BB OTT 2: Aashika Bhatia breaks down after being tagged 'zero', Pooja Bhatt slams contestants' 'insensitive' behaviour

Manipur violence: Mentally ill women caught in crossfire of tribe wars? Brutal murder sparks fresh terror

World Emoji Day 2023: The real meaning of these emojis might shock you

IPS at 21, IAS at 22: Meet Divya Tanwar who cracked UPSC exam twice without coaching

Delhi weather update: Light showers likely in capital today, Yamuna water level drops to 205.52 metres

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

BB OTT 2: Aashika Bhatia breaks down after being tagged 'zero', Pooja Bhatt slams contestants' 'insensitive' behaviour

Manipur violence: Mentally ill women caught in crossfire of tribe wars? Brutal murder sparks fresh terror

World Emoji Day 2023: The real meaning of these emojis might shock you

10 times Katrina Kaif inspired us with motivational messages

This 'adult star' has also excelled as a tennis player, did wonders at the age of 15

Weight loss diet: 8 high-protein breakfast options

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Anushka Sen, 20-year-old actress who earns over Rs 5 lakh per month, has net worth of Rs 15 crore

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

Meet Shahneel Gill, Shubman Gill's sister who became the target of online trolls after RCB vs GT IPL match

DNA: Adipurush's 'trial' in the court of religion, How Censor Board cleared Adipurush despite its controversial dialogue

Stone pelting, violence in Maharashtra's Kolhapur over social media posts on Aurangzeb, Tipu Sultan

After historic US state visit, PM Modi meets Bohra Muslims; Indian diaspora in Egypt

BB OTT 2: Aashika Bhatia breaks down after being tagged 'zero', Pooja Bhatt slams contestants' 'insensitive' behaviour

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

From torn shoulder to cracked ribs, injuries Tom Cruise suffered during Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One

HomeWorld

World

At NATO, Trump accuses Germany of being Russian 'captive' for supporting Baltic Sea gas pipeline

Trump told NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg that Germany was wrong to support a new $11-billion Baltic Sea pipeline to import Russian gas while being slow to meet targets for contributing to NATO defence spending.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2018, 03:02 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

US President Donald Trump accused Germany of being a "captive" of Russia on Wednesday as Western leaders gathered in Brussels for a NATO summit where Trump wants Europeans to pay up more for their own defence.

In a startling public outburst, Trump told NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg that Germany was wrong to support a new $11-billion Baltic Sea pipeline to import Russian gas while being slow to meet targets for contributing to NATO defence spending that was intended to protect Europe from Russia.

"We're supposed to be guarding against Russia and Germany goes out and pays billions and billions of dollars a year to Russia," Trump said in the presence of reporters at a pre-summit meeting at the residence of the US ambassador to Belgium.

His comments appeared to substantially overstate German reliance on Russian energy and to imply the German government was funding the pipeline, which is a commercial venture.

With tensions in the Western defence alliance already running high over Trump's demands for more contributions to ease the burden on US taxpayers, and a nationalistic stance that has seen trade disputes threaten economic growth in Europe, the latest remarks will fuel concerns among allies over the US role in keeping the peace that has reigned since World War Two.

After the two-day summit in Brussels, Trump will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki on Monday.

German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen hit back almost immediately: "We have a lot of issues with Russia without any doubt," she told reporters in English. "On the other hand, you should keep the communication line between countries or alliances and opponents without any question."

Stoltenberg later told reporters that Trump had used "very direct language" but that all NATO allies were agreed that the cost of defence spending must be spread around and that last year had seen the biggest increase in a generation.

GERMANY DENOUNCED

Trump said Germany had shut down coal and nuclear power plants on environmental grounds, increasing dependence, like much of the rest of Europe, on Russian gas.

Trump said: "We're protecting Germany, we're protecting France, we're protecting all of these countries. And then numerous of the countries go out and make a pipeline deal with Russia where they're paying billions of dollars into the coffers of Russia ... I think that's very inappropriate."

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who meets Trump at the summit, has given political backing to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to import more gas, despite criticism from other EU governments. However, Berlin insists it is a privately funded commercial project with no input of public money.

Trump said: "If you look at it, Germany is a captive of Russia. They got rid of their coal plants, they got rid of their nuclear, they're getting so much of their oil and gas from Russia. I think it is something NATO has to look at."

However, his comment that "Germany is totally controlled by Russia because they are getting 60 to 70% of their energy from Russia and a new pipeline" appeared to mis-state German energy use -- about 20% of which is accounted for by oil and gas imports from Russia.

Trump also renewed his call for other NATO allies, including Germany, to "step it up" and pay in more to the Western alliance after years in which US taxpayers have, he said, borne an "unfair" share of military spending

"They have to step it up immediately. Germany is a rich country, they talk about increasing it a tiny bit by 2030. Well they could increase it immediately, tomorrow, and have no problem," Trump said.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi, Noida flood news: ‘India’s No. 1 Bull’ worth Rs 1 crore rescued amid Yamuna flooding

Wife of billionaire with Rs 9,35,000 crore net worth overheard complaining about Rs 300 coffee

'I stand with my union and colleagues': Priyanka Chopra extends support to Hollywood actors and writers' strike

XAT 2024 registration: XLRI Jamshedpur begins application process at xatonline.in

This IIT alumnus, pilot-YouTuber earns crores from big brand endorsements, estimated net worth is…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Anushka Sen, 20-year-old actress who earns over Rs 5 lakh per month, has net worth of Rs 15 crore

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

Meet Shahneel Gill, Shubman Gill's sister who became the target of online trolls after RCB vs GT IPL match

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

In pics: Mouni Roy raises the temperature in sexy black strapless gown at Cannes 2023, fans call her 'mermaid in black'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE