At least three killed in blast in Pakistan's Sindh province

In a blast targeting a vehicle of the Sindh Rangers in Ghotki, at least three people were killed on Friday (June 19).

As per ARY News reports, Sindh Rangers personnel were among the dead.

According to the local police, the vehicle of Sindh Rangers in the Ghotta Market area was targetted.

Immediately after the blast took place, the bodies of those affected were moved to the local hospital and the area was cordoned off.

Till now, no group has come out and claimed responsibility for the blast.

Further investigation is currently underway.