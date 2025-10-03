At least 9 dead, several injured after a bomb blast in Pakistan's Peshawar, here's what we know so far

Want to live longer? Stop these 5 unhealthy habits before 40
WORLD
In a shocking incident, a bomb blast in Peshawar, Pakistan, claimed nine lives and injured four law enforcement officials on Thursday. According to Peshawar Capital City Police Officer Mian Saeed, the explosion targeted police personnel, with initial investigations revealing that the device was planted along the route of a police mobile unit.
The blast occurred near the FC headquarters, and security forces quickly cordoned off the area to investigate. Senior Superintendent of Police Operation Masood Bangash told DAWN that the law enforcers are investigating the incident spot and evidence is being collected in the matter.