At least 6 dead, several injured after powerful quake rocks Albania

Powerful earthquake hits Albania, several killed, building damaged.

At least six people have died, over 150 injured, after a powerful earthquake rocked Albania on Tuesday.

As per initial reports, a number of buildings are damaged in one of the most powerful tremors in decades that struck near the coast of Albania.

This is the second powerful quake that has struck just two months after a 5.6 magnitude quake rocked the same region in which dozens of people were injured. As per local reports, the quake occurred at 3:54 am about 19 miles west of Tirana which is the capital city housing more than 900,000 people.

(More details awaited...)