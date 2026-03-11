At least 6 dead after deadly Bus fire in Switzerland; chilling visuals emerge, WATCH

At least six dead, three hospitalized with severe injuries after massive bus fire in the center of Kerzers, in Switzerland’s Fribourg canton, police said Tuesday.

As per witnesses to Swiss media, a man poured gasoline inside the bus and set himself on fire, causing the rapid, intense flames that shot several meters high. However investigating whether the blaze was set by someone on the bus is ongoing.

Chilling visuals from the scene on Swiss media showed flames tearing through the bus.

Emergency crews, including firefighters, police, and a rescue helicopter rushed to the incident site.

The regional transport bus is operated by PostBus, which is affiliated with the national postal service, AP reported.