At least 6 dead after 9 coaches of Seemanchal Express derail in Bihar

After a Delhi-bound train derailed on Sunday early morning in Bihar's Vaishali district, about 30 km from Patna, at least six people have been found dead, while several others have been injured.

Nine coaches of Seemanchal Express derailed near Sahadai Buzurg at around 3:52 am on February 3 in the wee hours of the morning.

Officials said that the superfast train from Jogbani in Bihar to Delhi's Anand Vihar Terminal was running at full speed when the accident took place.

Three of the coaches overturned and the high force of the impact destroyed them completely.

Rescue operations are underway and helpline numbers have been issued, the Railway Ministry said.

"Rescue and relief operations are on for derailment of 9 coaches of Jogbani-Anand Vihar Terminal Seemanchal express at Sahadai Buzurg, Bihar," the Twitter handle of Piyush Goyal's office said.

Help lines: Sonpur 06158221645 Hajipur 06224272230 Barauni 06279232222

Among the nine coaches that derailed are three sleeper coaches - S8, S9, S10, one general coach, one AC coach B3, said East Central Railway spokesperson Rajesh Kumar.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar too has expressed grief over the Seemanchal Express derailment incident and has directed the administration to provide all kind of assistance.

A team of doctors has been sent from nearby towns of Sonpur and Barauni to the site of the accident.

All passengers trains on this route have been cancelled.