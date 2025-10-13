Add DNA as a Preferred Source
At least 42 dead in South Africa as bus crashes off mountain road

The accident happened on Sunday along the N1 highway near the town of Louis Trichardt, which lies about 400 kilometres (248 miles) north of Pretoria, the country’s capital.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Oct 13, 2025, 02:37 PM IST

At least 42 people have died after a bus crashed in a mountainous area of northern South Africa, authorities confirmed on Monday. The accident happened on Sunday along the N1 highway near the town of Louis Trichardt, which lies about 400 kilometres (248 miles) north of Pretoria, the country’s capital.

According to Simon Zwane, a spokesperson for the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), 42 deaths have been confirmed so far. However, the final number of those killed or injured is still being verified.

The Limpopo provincial government said the bus veered off the road while travelling along a high mountain pass and plunged down an embankment. Images shared by authorities showed the blue bus overturned at the bottom of the slope.

Officials reported that the vehicle had been travelling from the Eastern Cape province in southern South Africa. In a statement, the Limpopo provincial government said the bus was believed to have been carrying Malawian and Zimbabwean citizens returning to their home countries.

While the exact number of injured passengers has not yet been confirmed, several survivors were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the cause of the crash.

