At least 30 injured after Russian drones strike Ukraine's Railway station targeting passenger train, President Zelenskyy releases video of 'savage' attack, WATCH

At least 30 injured after Russian drone hit a crowded railway station in Ukraine's northern Sumy region on Saturday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned this strike calling it 'savage.' The strike occurred at Shostka station, about 50 kilometers from the Russian border. As per reports, a passenger train bound for Kyiv was preparing to depart from the Shostka station when it was struck by a Russian drone, causing explosion.

Zelenskyy releases video footage

Zelenskyy released a video on X that showed a train carriage engulfed in fire, with shattered windows after massive explosion following Russia's drone strike. He wrote, 'A savage Russian drone strike on the railway station in Shostka, Sumy region. '

Zelenskyy also said that all emergency services were rushed to the incident site. He said, 'So far, we know of at least 30 victims. Preliminary reports indicate that both Ukrzaliznytsia staff and passengers were at the site of the strike.'

He condemned the attack and called it 'terrorism', saying 'The Russians could not have been unaware that they were striking civilians. And this is terror the world must not ignore. Every day Russia takes people’s lives. And only strength can make them stop. We’ve heard resolute statements from Europe and America – and it’s high time to turn them all into reality, together with everyone who refuses to accept murder and terror as normal."

He concluded that 'Lip service is not enough now. Strong action is needed.'

Russia's strike Ukraine's military facilities

The Russian forces on Friday launched strikes on Ukrainian military facilities and gas infrastructures. According to Ukraine's air force, Russia fired 381 drones and 35 missiles at the country's energy infrastructure. Russia targeted power facilities in Kharkiv and Poltava regions. Ukraine's Air Force reported that most of these attacks were repelled, with 303 drones and 17 missiles neutralised.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the attack, saying Russia is trying to cause more harm to Ukrainians before the heating season starts, and revealed that only half of the missile salvo was shot down. "Just before the heating season starts, Russians are looking for ways to cause more harm to our people," Zelenskyy said, revealing that 35 missiles, including ballistic weapons, were fired, with only half being shot down.