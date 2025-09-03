At least 25 killed in three deadly attacks in Pakistan, including 14 in political rally suicide bombing in Balochistan's Quetta

At least 25 people have lost their life in three deadly attacks in Pakistan.The deadliest attack occurred in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province, where at least 14 people were killed after a suicide bomber targeted a political rally of the Balochistan National Party (BNP).

At least 25 people have lost their life in three deadly attacks in Pakistan.The deadliest attack occurred in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province, where at least 14 people were killed after a suicide bomber targeted a political rally of the Balochistan National Party (BNP). Another attack occured in Balochistan, killing five personnels, meanwhile the third attack was targeted on the paramilitary headquarters in the city of Bannu in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, killing 6.

Suicide attack in Political rally

At least 14 people were killed and 35 were injured after a massive suicide blast near a Balochistan National Party (BNP) rally in Quetta in Pakistan's Balochistan province on Tuesday, As per reports, the explosion occurred near Shahwani Stadium shortly after an event commemorating the fourth death anniversary of Sardar Attaullah Mengal had concluded. According to police, initial findings suggest the attack targeted BNP leader Akhtar Mengal and his convoy; however, Mengal remained unharmed in the attack, The Express Tribune reported. Security forces quickly sealed off the area, and emergency services rushed the wounded to nearby hospitals. Several of the injured are reported to be in critical condition.

BNP spokesperson Sajid Tareen told the media that 13 party members were killed in the explosion, which occurred moments after Akhtar Mengal's vehicle passed the spot. "The moment Akhtar Mengal's vehicle passed by, a loud explosion occurred," Tareen said, as quoted by The Express Tribune.

Authorities are still investigating the nature of the blast, whether it involved an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) or a suicide bomber. Later, Akhtar Mengal confirmed his safety in a post on X, expressing sorrow over the loss of his party workers.

"Thank you for your prayers and messages. Alhamdulillah, I am safe, but deeply heartbroken at the loss of our workers. Around 15 have been martyred and many injured. They stood by me and gave their lives for our cause. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten. May Allah grant them Jannah and give patience to their families. This is a debt on me, and I will carry it with responsibility and resolve," he stated in the X post.

Bugti also ordered top-quality medical care for the injured and a thorough investigation into the matter. He also urged law enforcement to apprehend those behind the attack quickly. A special committee has been formed to investigate the incident and submit a report. Meanwhile, security measures have been intensified across Quetta.

Two other attacks

Just hours after the Quetta suicide bombing, another attack occured in Balochistan near the border with Iran. A roadside bomb struck a paramilitary convoy, killing five personnel and injuring four others, as reported by AFP. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the Balochistan attacks.

On the other side, at least six soldiers were killed in a suicide attack on a paramilitary headquarters in the city of Bannu in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The military reported that the attack began when a bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the gate of the Frontier Corps (FC) camp. Five other attackers then stormed the facility, sparking a fierce gunbattle that lasted nearly 12 hours before all six militants were killed. The militant group Ittehad-ul-Mujahideen Pakistan later claimed responsibility for the Bannu attack.