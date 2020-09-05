At least 12 killed, several injured in explosion at Bangladesh Mosque

In an unfortunate incident, a probable gas explosion killed at least 12 people, and dozens faced serious injuries, police said on Saturday.

"Leaked gas entered the mosque," Narayanganj fire chief Abdullah Al Arefin told an international news agency.

Investigators at the scene stated that a spark from an air conditioner that came on after the power cut might have set off the gas.

In totality 37 were taken to a specialist burns hospital in Dhaka in critical condition. Out of those, 12 died, hospital spokesman Samanta Lal Sen said.

According to locals, the explosions took place at around 8.45 p.m. on Friday at Baitus Salam Mosque in Fatullah just after devotees had finished their prayers.

At least 25 victims are in a critical condition, doctors said, adding that some of them including the mosque`s `Imam` suffered 99 percent burn injuries.

Locals said a gas pipeline passes beneath the mosque. The mosque managing committee had recently filed a complaint about leakage of the pipeline. But the authorities apparently ignored it. It is alleged that gas had leaked from the pipeline and accumulated inside as the windows were closed.

The police have stated that at least45 people were injured in the blast.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has directed best possible treatment to the injured.

(With IANS inputs)