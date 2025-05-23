At least 12 people were injured in a knife attack in Hamburg station on Friday evening,i.e., May 23, Germany's Bild newspaper reported.

At least 12 people were injured in a knife attack in Hamburg station on Friday evening,i.e., May 23, Germany's Bild newspaper reported. Local police confirmed they had arrested the suspected assailant.

Meanwhile, three victims are in critical condition, three others are seriously injured, and six people sustained minor injuries, the report suggested, adding that the motive for the attack was yet to be ascertained.

Hamburg police said on social media platform 'X' that a person was reported to have injured several people with a knife at the station and the suspect had been arrested.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

With inputs from Reuters