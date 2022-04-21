At least 11 dead, many more wounded as blasts in multiple cities rock Afghanistan

Taliban gunman stands guard after blast in a Kabul school that killed 6 two days ago | Pic Courtesy: EFE/EPA/STRINGER

Just two days after blasts near a high school in Kabul killed 6 and injured another 11, three different explosions on Thursday killed at least 11 and left scores more wounded in Afghanistan. A massive blast at a Shi`ite mosque in the northern city of Mazar-e-Sharif killed at least 11 people, and wounded between 30-50 as per multiple reports. Earlier in the day, a roadside explosion in Kabul injured two children.

A third attack occurred in another northern Afghan city of Kunduz, where 11 people were killed or wounded.

Thursday’s blasts, and the recent ones, come amid the holy month of Ramadan. In Mazar-e-Sharif, 11 people died while 32 were injured in the blast, Zia Zendani, the spokesman for the provincial health authority was quoted by Reuters.

11 people dead or injured people were received by hospitals in Kunduz, Najeebullah Sahel from the city’s provincial health authority was cited in the report. The location or cause of the Kunduz explosion is unknown.

(With inputs from agencies)