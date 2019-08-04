At least 10 dead, 16 injured in mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio; shooter deceased

At least ten people, including one suspect, were killed at 1 PM on Sunday in a shooting in Dayton, Ohio, and at least 16 others were taken to hospitals with injuries, police said.

Initial reports said that one of the suspects had been killed in the incident. Later, Dayton police department confirmed that the shooter is deceased. At least 16 people were reported to be injured, according to an early probe.

Correction - shooting occurred at 1am...not 1:22am https://t.co/j61xlQwLFy — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) August 4, 2019

Authorities gave no details about the circumstances of the shooting except that it occurred in the city's Oregon District, an historic neighborhood known for its nightclubs, bars, art galleries and shops.

The Dayton Daily News said the shooting occurred at or near an establishment called Ned Pepper's Bar in Dayton's Oregon District.

Earlier, Dayton police had said they were on the scene of an "active shooter incident" but gave no further details.

More details are to emerge.