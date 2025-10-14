Add DNA as a Preferred Source
At Gaza summit, Pakistan PM Sharif again credits Trump for 'stopping war' with India: 'Outstanding contributions...'

Sharif went on to hail Trump for bringing peace to Gaza, the Palestinian territory which has been torn by a two-year war with Israel. His comments come even as India has time and again rejected claims that Trump mediated a ceasefire with Pakistan in a dayslong conflict earlier this year.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Oct 14, 2025, 12:39 AM IST

At Gaza summit, Pakistan PM Sharif again credits Trump for 'stopping war' with India: 'Outstanding contributions...'
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif credited United States President Donald Trump for "stopping a war" with India while speaking on stage at a peace summit on Gaza being held in Egypt. Sharif said that his country had nominated the US leader for a Nobel Peace Prize for his "outstanding, extraordinary contributions...to stop the war between India and Pakistan." He went on to hail Trump for bringing peace to Gaza, the Palestinian territory which has been torn by a two-year war with Israel. Sharif's comments come even as India has time and again rejected claims that Trump mediated a ceasefire with Pakistan in a dayslong conflict earlier this year.

'Beautiful': Trump loved Sharif's praise

After Sharif's remarks, Trump returned to the dais and described the Pakistani leader's words as "beautiful," going on to ask: "India and Pakistan are going to live very nicely together; right?" The Trump-Sharif bonhomie was on full display in Egypt even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose to skip the key summit -- a move that has been questioned by some opposition leaders including Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. "Strategic restraint or missed opportunity?" Tharoor commented in a social media post, referring to PM Modi's absence from the Gaza summit.

What is India's stance on the claim?

Even more than five months after the four-day India-Pakistan military conflict, Trump continues to claim that he brokered a ceasefire between the two Asian neighbours. Pakistan has repeatedly played along with his claim while New Delhi has shunned it, saying there was no intervention by a third country. Opposition leaders in India have slammed the government for failing to strongly counter Trump, who is said to have publicly made the claim roughly 50 times.

What's the latest on the Gaza war?

The Gaza summit is being held after a peace plan was unveiled by Trump, as part of which a ceasefire has been enforced. Israel and Hamas also exchanged hostages and prisoners earlier in the day. The war in Gaza started after Hamas launched a surprise attack in southern Israel in October 2023, killing over 1,200 people and taking hundreds of others hostage. After that, Netanyahu ordered a large-scale military offensive into Gaza. More than 67,000 Palestinians have since been killed, most of them civilians, including women and children. The United Nations (UN) has termed Israel's actions in Gaza a genocide.

