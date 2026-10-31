'At Finish Line For Long Time': US Envoy Sergio Gor on India-US trade deal

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor says India-US trade deal at finish line for long time, cites India-EU FTA took 20 years, determined to get it across.

US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, on Saturday said the trade agreement between the two countries "has been at the finish line for a very long time", and Washington DC is determined to complete it.

Speaking to ANI in Atlanta, where the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting is being hosted, the US envoy acknowledged that negotiations have been going on for over a year but said reaching such a deal takes time.

'Determined to get it across finish line'

"The trade agreement has been at the finish line for a very long time, and we hope we will be able to get it across the finish line. The one thing I tell people to keep in perspective is that the European Union trade deal with India took almost 20 years. We have been at this for a little over a year, so we have plenty of time, and I am determined that we will get it across the finish line," Gor said.

He cited the India-European Union FTA, which took about 20 years of stop-start negotiations before talks concluded in January 2026, to put the timeline in perspective.

Both India and the US have maintained that they are close to completing the negotiations for the deal.

Piyush Goyal on farmers' interests

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal had stated that the India-US trade agreement would not compromise the sensitive interests of Indian farmers or any other stakeholders and would place India at a "very strong comparative advantage" once its details are made public.

New Delhi has been firm on protecting agriculture and dairy sectors while seeking greater market access for its labour-intensive exports.

'India-US ties at higher level than ever'

Meanwhile, Gor said that relations between the two countries are at a "higher level than ever before." He hailed the defence cooperation between India and the US and mentioned the Tarang Shakti Exercise, which featured US Air Force F-35A Lightning II fighter jets in Jodhpur.

"I think that the relationship is great. Pick any sector or any item, and the United States and India are working at it at a higher level than ever before. Whether that involves pharmaceuticals, IT, or military exercises, as you know, India holds more military exercises with the United States than with anyone else," he said.

"We had 500 troops at Yudh Abhyas, we just concluded Tarang Shakti, and we featured F-35s for the first time ever. On that note, you will see another very interesting military exercise coming up very soon next month," Gor added.

Exercise Tarang Shakti 2026 was held at Air Force Station Jodhpur from September 26 to October 12. Seven countries, including Australia, the US, the UAE, France, Germany, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, participated in the exercise.