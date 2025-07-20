Astronomer CEO scandal: Andy Byron's wife Megan Kerrigan could get THIS MUCH in divorce settlement

US tech company Astronomer's ex-CEO Andy Byron's viral kiss cam video with the firm's Human Resources head Kristin Cabot has caught much public attention since it surfaced. Media reports now suggest that Byron and his wife Megan Kerrigan are headed for a divorce. Read on to know more.

US tech company Astronomer's ex-chief executive officer (CEO) Andy Byron's viral kiss cam video with the firm's Human Resources (HR) head Kristin Cabot has caught much public attention since it surfaced. Media reports now suggest that Byron and his wife Megan Kerrigan, with whom he shares two children, are headed for a divorce. Let us tell you how much Kerrigan, who is an educator, could receive in divorce settlement in case that happens.

What does the law say?

In accordance with the US state of Massachusetts' marital laws, Kerrigan could get half of her husband's wealth -- estimated to be somewhere between USD 20 million and USD 70 million (Rs 172 crore to Rs 603 crore). The state mandates that couples who have been married for more than seven years must split any assets they may have built together. HR head Cabot, on the other hand, may not have to face similar financial trouble as she and her husband Andrew Cabot have been together for a relatively shorter period of time.

What's next for the couple?

Matrimony and family lawyer Nancy Chemtob, a partner at Chemtob Moss Forman & Beyda, explained the incident's implications in an interaction with The New York Post. "I think the worst thing in this case is the embarrassment factor for the kids," she said. "The problem here is that now, the kids are embarrassed, the families are embarrassed, and there's going to be a lot of expenses with regard to therapy for the children, getting separate homes, things like that," she told the publication.

What was in the viral video?

Byron and Cabot were attending the British rock band Coldplay's concert in Boston when the kiss cam caught them sharing an intimate embrace, apparently outing their "affair." Both of them seemed panicked and rushed to hide their faces. Byron has since submitted his resignation from Astronomer, which he joined in 2023, while Cabot has reportedly been sent on leave by the Ohio-based firm.