Moscow witnessed a shocking incident as a limousine, reportedly part of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s security fleet, exploded near Lubyanka, just north of the FSB secret service headquarters. A video of the incident surfaced on social media, showing an Aurus limousine engulfed in flames as bystanders ran for safety.

According to reports, the vehicle belonged to Putin’s Presidential Property Management Department. The car, an Aurus Senat, caught fire on Sretenka Street. Firefighters quickly arrived at the scene, battling thick smoke and dousing the flames with water to control the blaze.

Reports suggest that the car was occupied at the time, but the identities of those inside remain unknown. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is still unclear, and authorities have yet to confirm whether it was an accident or a deliberate attack.

The incident comes at a time of heightened security concerns for Putin, as the war with Ukraine continues. Recently, security officers were seen inspecting manholes near a Moscow venue where Putin was scheduled to speak, possibly checking for hidden threats.

Adding to the tension, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently stated that Putin “will die soon,” fueling ongoing speculation about the Russian leader’s health. Zelenskyy’s remarks followed his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, where he reiterated that the war would only end with Putin’s demise.

With no official statement from the Kremlin yet, the explosion has sparked widespread discussions about the safety of Russia’s top leader and the country’s internal security measures.