Asim Munir, the current Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan, has become an infamous name in India, especially after the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack. But beyond his role in military matters, Munir is at the center of something much bigger — a powerful business empire run by the Pakistani Army.

The Pakistan Army is often described as the country’s biggest business group. Reports suggest it runs over 100 companies, many of which earn large profits. These businesses provide massive income not only to the institution but also to top officials like the army chief. In Pakistan, being the army chief is not just a military job — it is also like being the CEO of a giant corporation.

The military’s reach goes far beyond defence. It has major control in the real estate market and operates several large organizations such as the Fauji Foundation, Army Welfare Trust, Shaheen Foundation, and Bahria Foundation. While these are labelled as welfare institutions, they function more like business corporations.

Famous Pakistani writer Ayesha Siddiqa, in her book Military Inc: Inside Pakistan’s Military Economy, reveals how deep the army’s business roots go. From cement and banking to dairy, transport, and especially real estate, the army has its hands in many sectors. In cities like Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad, land taken under the name of national security has been turned into profitable housing projects.

The Defense Housing Authority (DHA), one of the most well-known army-run real estate brands, is valued in billions of dollars. According to estimates, the total worth of the army's businesses could be between 40 to 100 billion US dollars today.

As for General Asim Munir himself, his net worth is around 800,000 US dollars — which equals about Rs 6.7 crore, according to reports.