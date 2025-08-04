Twitter
Pakistan Army slammed for extrajudicial killings in Balochistan, Know about 'state-backed death squads'

Slamming the army, human rights organisation Paank, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department said Monday that 785 individuals were forcibly disappeared and 121 were extrajudicially killed in Balochistan. It held the Asim Munir-led Pakistan Army responsible.

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Aug 04, 2025, 05:38 PM IST

Pakistan Army slammed for extrajudicial killings in Balochistan, Know about 'state-backed death squads'
Protest in Balochistan against forced disappearance and extrajudicial killings (File Image)

Asim Munir-led Pakistan Army has once again been exposed for its repression and atrocities committed in the restive province of Balochistan. Slamming the army, the human rights organisation Paank, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, said Monday that 785 individuals were forcibly disappeared and 121 were extrajudicially killed in Balochistan. It said that the atrocities were committed by Pakistani forces and "state-backed death squads" since the start of 2025. In its report, Paank alleged that on average four people disappear and one is killed every day in the restive province.

Pakistan's 'state-backed death squads'

According to Paak, the victims include students, journalists, and peaceful protesters, many of whom were abducted from cities such as Karachi and Islamabad. It said, "These actions were carried out by security forces and state-backed death squads operating with complete impunity." The report was made public just after Dil Jan Baloch was extrajudicially killed by the state-backed death squad on August 2, 2025. Earlier, he was forcibly disappeared on July 22 from the Kech district in Balochistan.

Extrajudicial killings in Balochistan

According to the human rights organisation Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), another incident happened on Sunday when Inayat Khair Mohammad, who was forcibly disappeared last December, was killed by the Pakistan-backed death squad, the Human Rights Council of Balochistan (HRCB) said. The human rights body said in its report that these groups, locally referred to as "death squads," are known to operate with "impunity" and are widely believed to "act as proxies for state interests in Balochistan."

HRCB slams Pakistan Army

The HRCB said, "This pattern is consistent with previously documented tactics aimed at silencing voices critical of state policy in Balochistan while avoiding formal channels of justice and oversight." It further emphasised that these practices constitute ongoing "violations of Pakistan's binding international human rights obligations," including those under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), particularly the right to life, protection from arbitrary detention, and the prohibition of enforced disappearance and extrajudicial killing.

The human rights organisations have repeatedly called for international scrutiny and credible accountability mechanisms to ensure justice for victims and to deter further violations in Balochistan.

(With inputs from IANS.)

