Asim Munir's new job: Pakistani army chief will now try to fix country's population problem

Besides Munir, the panel includes Pakistan's finance minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and planning minister Ahsan Iqbal. The constitution of the committee was announced by Pakistan's health minister Syed Mustafa Kamal during a key meeting, the Dawn reported.

Pakistan has formed a high-level committee on population control that includes army chief Asim Munir -- expanding his power into yet another area of civil administration. This comes as the country faces one of the highest population growth rates in South Asian region. Besides Munir, the panel includes Pakistan's finance minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and planning minister Ahsan Iqbal. The constitution of the committee was announced by Pakistan's health minister Syed Mustafa Kamal during a key meeting, the Dawn newspaper reported.

The development comes in the wake of Pakistan's concern over a high population growth rate. The challenge is urgent as Pakistan tries to stabilise its economy after years of financial strain and multiple International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailouts. Pakistan, which is currently the world's fifth most populous nation, recorded a population of about 24.15 crore in a 2023 digital census and an annual growth rate of 2.55 percent. The government has warned that if the current trend stays, the country could become the fourth most populous by the end of this decade.

During the said meeting, health minister Kamal said that Pakistan reports around 67 lakh births every year, adding that better access to family planning services could bring down annual population growth by about 15 lakh people. The minister pointed to limited availability of contraceptives as one of the factors leading to high birth rates, and stated that tax relief had been granted on contraceptive products, as per the Dawn report.

Asim Munir's growing role

The inclusion of Asim Munir in the committee comes amid the military chief's expanding role in Pakistan's policymaking realm. Appointed army chief in November 2022, Munir was elevated to the rank of Field Marshal after the India-Pakistan military conflict in May last year. Later the same year, Pakistan created the post of Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and made the Munir the first holder of the office with unified command over the country's armed forces. He is also a member of the Special Investment Facilitation Council -- a civil-military body meant to fast-track investment proposals and coordinate economic decision-making.