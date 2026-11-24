In a fresh challenge to Asim Munir, Sindhi nationalists have revived the Sindhudesh demand and staged protests against Sindh's division. Here's what cooking in Pakistan.

Pakistani leadership, particularly Field Marshal Asim Munir, is facing a major show of resistance in Sindh as thousands of nationalist protesters have taken to the streets against the proposed division of the province. Sindhi nationalist outfit Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM) has threatened to blockade of Punjab, which is, without a shadow of a doubt is the most populous and politically powerful province.

A massive demonstration was organised in Karachi on Sunday, November 22, by the Jeay Sindh Rahbar Committee (JSRC), a coalition of four Sindhi nationalist parties. Not only in Sindh's capital city of Karachi, but protests also erupted in other cities as well, where nationalist outfits have accused Munir and the Punjab-dominated establishment of conspiring to 'fragment their homeland'.

Why are Sindhi nationalists protesting?

In several viral clips doing the rounds on social media, thousands of protesters carrying red flags marched on the streets of Karachi, wearing traditional Sindhi ajrak scarves and caps, and were led by several nationalist leaders like Riaz Ali Chandio and Niaz Kalani, among others. Not only this, lawyers and civil society representatives also joined the protests, which led to the temporary closure of several main routes of the metropolitan city.

Apart from Karachi, similar protests were held in Hyderabad, Nawabshah, Larkana and Mehar, where demonstrators rejected the proposed creation of new provinces and also opposed the referendum on the issue.

Shafi Muhammad Burfat, popularly known as Shafi Burfat, who is the founder and chairman of Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM), appealed world forums like United Nations to support the independence of Sindhudesh and wrote, ''The Sindhi nation rejects Pakistan as an unnatural state, a Punjabi colonial occupation, and every conspiracy by the deceptive Punjabi military to divide Sindh. It appeals to the world, the United Nations, and the international community to support the independence of Sindhudesh, its homeland. Sindh is not Pakistan; the national restoration of Sindhudesh is the fundamental objective of the Sindhi nation’s struggle.''

The Sindhi nation rejects Pakistan as an unnatural state, a Punjabi colonial occupation, and every conspiracy by the deceptive Punjabi military to divide Sindh. It appeals to the world, the United Nations, and the international community to support the independence of Sindhudesh, its homeland. Sindh is not Pakistan; the national restoration of Sindhudesh is the fundamental objective of the Sindhi nation’s struggle. #World @UNHumanRights @hrw — Shafi Burfat (@shafiburfat) November 22, 2026

What triggered the protests?

This all started after Pakistan's Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, proposed creating small administrative units in Pakistan. Planning Minister of the country, Ahsan Iqbal, also spoke about increasing the number of provinces in Pakistan from four to 12 or 15.