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Asim Munir asks Shia Muslims to leave Pakistan? Senior shia cleric claims Pak Field Marshal said, 'if you love Iran, go to Iran'; WATCH

Pakistan Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir held a meeting with senior Shia clerics on March 19, and reportedly gave a stern warning to Shia Muslims to leave Pakistan and live in Iran. Shia scholar Allama Shifa Najafi alleged that Pakistan's Field Marshal used a tough language against Shias. Watch

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Mar 21, 2026, 10:56 AM IST

Asim Munir asks Shia Muslims to leave Pakistan? Senior shia cleric claims Pak Field Marshal said, 'if you love Iran, go to Iran'; WATCH
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Pakistan Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir held a meeting with senior Shia clerics on March 19, and reportedly gave a stern warning to Shia Muslims to leave Pakistan and live in Iran. Several Shia Islamic scholars of Paksitan were present in the meeting including Allama Shifa Najafi and Allama Nazir Abbas Taqvi.

While addressing a gathering, Allama Shifa Najafi alleged that Pakistan's Field Marshal used a tough language against Shias asking them to leave the country. He claimed that Asim Munir during the closed-door meeting reportedly told attendees, that “if you love Iran so much, why don't you go to Iran. Let me tell you Jinnah was a Shia."

(DNA India can not independently verify these claims in the video)

Asim Munir's alleged warning sparks controversy

As per reports, during interaction between the Army Chief and members of the Shia ulemas, which lwas about an hour-long, Asim Munit did not gave any opportunity to religious scholars to respond or raise concerns. Allama Nazir Abbas Taqvi also allegd that he attempted to intervene multiple times to initiate a discussion but was not permitted. Several religious scholars alleged that after a one-sided meeting conducted to warn religious scholars, a separate meeting to raise their concerns was promised after Iftar, however Asim Munir left before it, sparking frustration among scholars. These allegations has now fueled a new controversy involving Pakistana rmy chief Asim Munir, which comes amid US-Israel and Iran war and West Asia tensions.

Shia scholars react: 'We will show you'

In a video going viral on X, leader of Pakistan’s Shia (Jafaria) community, responded to Asim Munir's remarks and warned him, 'We will show you who truly stands for this country.' While other Shia scholar told Munir to go to Israel.

 

(DNA India can not independently verify these claims in the video)

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