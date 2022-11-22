Kim spotted with daughter in Seoul is his 2nd child: South Korea spy agency

Kim seen with daughter, spy agency says it is his second child | Photo: (KCNA/Reuters/CNN)

Recently, the daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un appeared in public for the first time. The 10 years old is the second child of Kim, reports suggest. In the photos released by the state media, Kim is seen walking hand-in-hand with a young girl at the launch of the counry's most powerful intercontinental ballistic missile--Hwasong-17. Kim's daughter is wearing a white coat and red shoes.

Lawmakers reported that South Korea’s spy agency confirmed that the girl is Kim's second child named Ju Ae and aged around 10. Lawmaker, Youn Kun-young, who also attended the NIS meeting, said he also was briefed that she is Kim’s second child but refused to provide further details.

The confirmation of the existence of Kim's second child has come to the light for the first time. North Korea’s state media didn’t disclose any private information about Kim's daughter. According to South Korean media, Kim married Ri in 2009 and they have three children, who were born in 2010, 2013 and 2017, respectively. Some reports said Kim’s first child is a son and the third one is a daughter.

38 years old Kim is the third generation to run North Korea. He inherited power in late 2011 upon the death of his father Kim Jong Il. While the intentions behind Kim bringing his daughter to the public eye remain uncertain, experts suggest that this is a portrayal of Kim's emboldening by his advancing nuclear arsenal.

North Korea’s main Rodong Sinmun newspaper said Sunday that it will continue to expand its nuclear arsenal to ensure “the bright smiles and beautiful dreams of our future generations” Some observers linked the article to the daughter’s presence, saying Kim might have revealed her to stress the justification of his nuclear ambitions or show it’s his family that governs the nation’s nuclear and missile programs.