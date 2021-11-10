Asia’s most expensive apartment sold in Hong Kong for Rs 610 crore

An apartment that was recently in Hong Kong has broken the real estate record to become Asia’s most expensive residential flat ever sold at HK$640 million (around $82.2 million or Rs 610 crore).

The apartment’s sale is the most expensive in terms of price per square foot at HK$140,800 (over Rs 13.43 lakh). The apartment is located one of Hong Kong’s iconic Mount Nicholson project and was sold by Wharf Holdings Ltd. and Nan Fung Development Ltd. It is situated in the luxury residential area called the Peak.

The apartment is 4,544 square feet in size and has three parking slots. The sale breaks the earlier record of HK$136,000 (Rs 12.97 lakh) for the 21 Borrett Road project apartment sold by local business tycoon Victor Li's firm CK Asset Holdings Ltd. in February 2021.

Hong Kong’s luxury residential real estate is one of the world’s costliest. Activity has recently picked up in Hong Kong Island real estate with the total amount of all transactions doubling over the last one-year-period to HK$12.8 billion (Rs 12,208 crore) in June 2021, as per Colliers International.

The buyer of Asia’s most expensive apartment has not been disclosed. However, the same person also recently bought a HK$561 million (Rs 535 crore) apartment adjacent to his latest purchase.

One of the priciest luxury real estate in Hong Kong, Mount Nicholson was earlier the location of Asia’s most expensive apartment from 2017 to the point when the 21 Borrett Road took over 9 months ago.