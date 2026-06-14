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As US-Iran deal nears, Trump criticises Israeli strikes on Beirut: 'Let's not blow it'

US President Donald Trump has questioned the timing of Israel's recent strikes on Beirut, warning that further escalation could jeopardise efforts to secure a peace agreement with Iran.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jun 14, 2026, 10:59 PM IST

As US-Iran deal nears, Trump criticises Israeli strikes on Beirut: 'Let's not blow it'
Trump warns Israel against escalation amid Iran peace deal. (Pic Credits: Instagram/realdonaldtrump)
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Donald Trump, President of the United States, said that the recent attacks by Israel on Lebanon's capital city of Beirut 'should not have happened', stressing that such attacks could jeopardise the peace agreement with Iran. In a recent post on Truth Social, Trump urged all parties to exercise restraint, saying that the peace deal has made significant progress and that continued attacks could undermine the diplomatic efforts.

 

 

Trump urges restraint as Iran peace deal nears

 

''This morning's attack on Beirut should not have happened, particularly on a special day when we are so close to a Peace Deal with Iran. Israel has the right to defend itself against threats, but the attack it was responding to was very small and meaningless nobody was hurt, injured, or killed, and should not disrupt this important process,'' Trump wrote in his post.

 

''We are very close to a Deal that will bring peace to the region, including to Lebanon, and all sides should stand down. There should be no more attacks by Israel anywhere in Lebanon, but there should also be no more attacks by any other party, including Hezbollah, against Israel. This could be the beginning of a long and beautiful peace - Let's not blow it'' he added.

 

Why did Israel strike Beirut's Dahieh area?

 

For those late to the story, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) carried out a 'precise strike' on a Hezbollah command centre in Beirut's Dahieh area. The IDF also issued a statement which claimed that the target facility was being used by Hezbollah to coordinate and advance attacks against Israeli civilians and soldiers deployed in Southern Lebanon.

 

As per a report, an Israeli source told CNN that the Jewish state had informed the US ahead of the strikes on Lebanese soil.

 

Trump claims Strait of Hormuz will reopen after deal signing

 

Meanwhile, Trump on Saturday said that a deal is set to be signed with Iran, which will finally end the conflict in the Middle East region. As per his claim, the crucial Strait of Hormuz will also be 'opened to all' after the signing of the agreement.

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