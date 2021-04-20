As UK eases COVID-19 restrictions, people gulp down 2.8 million litres of beer in a day

As the UK government eased COVID-19 restrictions last week after months of lockdown, beer gardens and restaurant patios were filled to the brim with people. In fact, it was Super Saturday Night in England on Saturday and owing to this nearly 50,000 bars, pubs and restaurants were full in England.

In fact, people drank 6 million pints (2.8 million litres) of beer in a day. Restaurant and pub operators are hopeful that the losses incurred y them during the lockdown will be compensated soo enough.

Britain recorded four coronavirus-related deaths, the lowest daily increase since early September last year, the official data showed on Monday.

It brings the total number of people who have died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test to 127,274, Xinhua news agency reported.

Another 2,963 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,390,783, according to official figures.

Meanwhile, nearly 33 million people in Britain have been given the first jab of a coronavirus vaccine, while the number of people who are fully vaccinated has exceeded 10 million.

However, experts have warned that despite progress in vaccine rollout, Britain is "still not out of the woods" amid concerns over new variants, particularly those first emerged in South Africa, Brazil and India, and the third wave of the pandemic on the European continent.

(With IANS inputs)