As Taliban takes control of Afghanistan, where is star cricketer Rashid Khan?

There is severe chaos in Afghanistan as the democratically elected Ashraf Ghani government has been toppled by the resurgent Taliban. Several heartbreaking videos are emerging out of the war-torn country showing people elbowing and shoving each other to climb into an airplane set to fly out of the Kabul Airport. People are ready to pay whatever it costs to leave the country before the Taliban officially enforce their new regime in Afghanistan.

Amid the chaos, former England captain Kevin Pietersen has disclosed that Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan is worried about the situation in the country and is unable to get his family out of there.

Khan is currently in the United Kingdom playing for Trent Rockets in the inaugural edition of the Hundred.

"There's a lot of things that are happening at home. We had a long chat here on the boundary talking about it and he's worried: he can't get his family out of Afghanistan and there's a lot of things happening for him," Pietersen said on Sky Sports.

"For him to turn up and put on a performance like this under the pressure that he is currently under... for him to be able to forget that stuff and navigate his story and continue the momentum that he has -- I think that's probably one of the most heart-warming stories of this Hundred so far," he added.

On Monday, Khan posted an Instagram story of an Afghanistan flag, praying emoji and two sad faces with "can't sleep" text at the end. The 22-year-old has been very vocal about the worsening crisis in the country through his social media accounts.

Commercial flight operations from around the world have been closed at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul due to the ongoing crisis. No flight can fly over the Afghan airspace since the Taliban took over the country on Sunday. Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani has resigned and left the country.

