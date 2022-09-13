As Queen Elizabeth II begins final journey to London, a look at what will happen in coming days

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 02:58 PM IST
The death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II set in motion a planned and tightly choreographed series of ceremonial and constitutional steps, as the country experiences a period of national mourning and enters the reign of King Charles III.
A long-established 10-day plan, code-named Operation London Bridge, covers arrangements for the queen's final journey to London and a state funeral.
Take a look at what will happen in the coming days
READ | Uttar Pradesh: Mysterious lights in sky leaves Lucknow residents baffled, check out viral photos
Monday, September 12, 2022
- King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, visited Parliament to receive condolences from the House of Commons and the House of Lords.
- The royal couple then flew to Edinburgh where they attended a service of remembrance for the queen, visit the Scottish Parliament and meet senior officials.
- The queen's coffin, accompanied by the king and queen consort, travelled to Edinburgh's St Giles' Cathedral where it will stay for 24 hours so the public can pay their respects. Members of the royal family held a vigil by the coffin in the evening.
Tuesday, September 13, 2022 (today)
- The queen's coffin is taken by hearse to Edinburgh Airport. It will be flown by the Royal Air Force to London and taken to Buckingham Palace.
- The King and Camilla will visit Northern Ireland, where they will meet politicians and faith leaders and attend a service of remembrance at St Anne's Cathedral.
Wednesday, September 14, 2022
- The coffin is transported from Buckingham Palace to Parliament on a gun carriage, with the king and other royals walking behind.
- It is placed in Parliament's medieval Westminster Hall, where the archbishop of Canterbury conducts a short service. The queen will then lie in state for four days, until the morning of her funeral. Members of the public will be able to pay their respects and troops will keep a round-the-clock vigil.
READ | Asteroid 22 RQ, almost as big as aircraft, headed towards Earth today, know how it will affect Earth
Friday, September 16, 2022
- The king and queen consort will visit Wales.
Sunday, September 18, 2022
- Britain holds a 'national moment of reflection' with 1 minute of silence at 8 pm (1900 GMT).
Monday, September 19
- The queen's coffin will be taken from Westminster Hall to nearby Westminster Abbey for a state funeral that begins at 11 am.
- Leaders and dignitaries from around the world are expected to attend.
- The funeral marks the end of 10 days of national morning, and the day will be a public holiday across the UK.