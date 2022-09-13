As Queen Elizabeth II begins final journey to London, a look at what will happen in coming days

PTI Photo

The death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II set in motion a planned and tightly choreographed series of ceremonial and constitutional steps, as the country experiences a period of national mourning and enters the reign of King Charles III.

A long-established 10-day plan, code-named Operation London Bridge, covers arrangements for the queen's final journey to London and a state funeral.

Take a look at what will happen in the coming days

Monday, September 12, 2022

King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, visited Parliament to receive condolences from the House of Commons and the House of Lords.

The royal couple then flew to Edinburgh where they attended a service of remembrance for the queen, visit the Scottish Parliament and meet senior officials.

The queen's coffin, accompanied by the king and queen consort, travelled to Edinburgh's St Giles' Cathedral where it will stay for 24 hours so the public can pay their respects. Members of the royal family held a vigil by the coffin in the evening.

Tuesday, September 13, 2022 (today)

The queen's coffin is taken by hearse to Edinburgh Airport. It will be flown by the Royal Air Force to London and taken to Buckingham Palace.

The King and Camilla will visit Northern Ireland, where they will meet politicians and faith leaders and attend a service of remembrance at St Anne's Cathedral.

Wednesday, September 14, 2022

The coffin is transported from Buckingham Palace to Parliament on a gun carriage, with the king and other royals walking behind.

It is placed in Parliament's medieval Westminster Hall, where the archbishop of Canterbury conducts a short service. The queen will then lie in state for four days, until the morning of her funeral. Members of the public will be able to pay their respects and troops will keep a round-the-clock vigil.

Friday, September 16, 2022

The king and queen consort will visit Wales.

Sunday, September 18, 2022

Britain holds a 'national moment of reflection' with 1 minute of silence at 8 pm (1900 GMT).

Monday, September 19