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As Kier Starmer steps down, Andy Burnham takes over as UK's new Prime Minister

Andy Burnham has taken over as the Prime Minister of the UK after the current PM Kier Starmer stepped down from the post. The latter has wished the new CM well and resigned from his post saying that 'my work is done'.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jul 20, 2026, 05:34 PM IST

As Kier Starmer steps down, Andy Burnham takes over as UK's new Prime Minister
Kier Starmer and Andy Burnham (Pics: X @kierstarmer/X @labourparty)
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Andy Burnham has become Britain's seventh prime minister in a decade on Monday, July 20, as the outgoing Prime Minister Keir Starmer in his farewell speech, made outside 10 Downing Street, passed over the leadership of the country and the Labour Party to him.

Wishing his successor for his new tenure as the PM, Starmer told supporters that "my work is done" and that he was leaving with "good grace" and a "smile". In a poignant farewell address outside 10 Downing Street, Starmer placed his transition of power at the centre of his departure.

Meanwhile, Burnham has promised to "rewire" the country to give more attention to the issues people care about, such as a cost-of-living crisis and poorly performing services.

 

 

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