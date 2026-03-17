As Israel claims Ali Larijani is killed, Iranian security chief posts on X, pays tribute to 'dear martyrs'

According to the Israeli military, Ali Larijani was one of the targets of the strikes carried out across Iran through Monday night. If confirmed by Iran, Larijani's death would be one of the biggest setbacks amid the ongoing war after the killing of late supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

An Israeli minister on Tuesday claimed that Iran's security chief Ali Larijani had been killed, even though there has been no confirmation from Tehran. "Larijani and the Basij commander were eliminated overnight and joined the head of the annihilation program, Khamenei, and all the eliminated members of the axis of evil, in the depths of hell," Israeli defence minister Israel Katz said in a statement. However, later in the day, a post was shared on Larijani's X account carrying a handwritten note where he paid tribute to the "martyrs" of the Islamic Republic.

The post on Larijani's social media account read: "On the occasion of the funeral ceremony for the valiant martyrs of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Navy: Their memory will forever remain in the heart of the Iranian nation, and these martyrdoms will strengthen the foundation of the Islamic Republic's Army for years to come within the structure of the armed forces. I beseech the Almighty God for the highest ranks for these dear martyrs." But no confirmation was given on whether the Iranian security chief was dead or alive.

According to the Israeli military, Ali Larijani was one of the targets of the strikes carried out across Iran through Monday night. If confirmed by Iran, Larijani's death would be one of the biggest setbacks amid the ongoing war after the killing of late supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his family. Ali Khamenei was killed at the outset of the war on February 28, and his son Mojtaba Khamenei was later declared the new supreme leader. Besides Larijani, Israel also claimed to have killed Gholamreza Soleimani -- the commander of Iran's Basij Forces. The Basij Forces is a paramilitary unit under the control of Iran's elite force Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).