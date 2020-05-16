As infection rates drop, Italy to ease COVID-19 travel restrictions

As the number of coronavirus infections decreases across several countries in Europe, the Italian government is easing down travel restrictions imposed due to the deadly virus.

The new rules introduced by the government on Saturday will allow people to move freely inside the region as of Monday, and further, allow travel between regions from June 3.

Italy was one of the worst coronavirus affected countries in Europe when the outbreak started there forcing it to impose a nationwide lockdown in the country in early March.

As Italy begins to open up its economy, strict social distancing rules are being followed in businesses that have reopened. Schools and churches remain closed to avoid mass gathering. However, people will be allowed to attend mass in churches with some restrictions starting next week.

Italy has the third-highest death toll due to the deadly virus after the United States and Britain. The country has 2,24,000 positive coronavirus cases, recording 31,610 deaths.

At the beginning of this month, Italy had announced that it has developed a vaccine for the virus that works on humans.

According to reports, the tests are being carried out at Rome's infectious-disease Spallanzani Hospital and the researchers have successfully managed to generate antibodies in mice that work on human cells.

Coronavirus has infected 45,60,000 people worldwide, and killed 3,08,000 people, according to John Hopkins University.