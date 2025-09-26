As India's Agni-Prime missile launch, know about world’s top 10 most powerful missiles; among China, Russia, US, who dominates in power?

Viral video: Karisma Kapoor makes FIRST appearence amid Sunjay Kapur-Priya Sachdev's inheritance battle
WORLD
Agni Prime's successful test flight has significantly enhanced India's strategic power. With a canisterised missile with a range capability between 1,000 and 2,000 km, it is a new generation advanced variant of the Agni class of missiles. Know about the world's powerful missiles
India successfully launched the Intermediate Range Agni-Prime Missile from a rail-based Mobile launcher system, which is designed to cover a range of up to 2,000 km. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the concerned agencies involved in the successful launch.
Agni Prime is a new generation advanced variant of the Agni class of missiles. It is a canisterised missile with a range capability between 1,000 and 2,000 km. Its successful launch has significantly enhanced India's strategic power. Here is information about the 10 most powerful missiles in the world.
DF-41, also called Dongfeng-41, is one of China’s most advanced and powerful missiles. It can travel very long distances, around 15,000 kilometres (about 9,300 miles). That makes it tougher for defences to stop. The DF‑41 strengthens China’s ability to threaten a devastating response if an attack happens.
It's the United States' long‑range, land‑based missile that carries nuclear warheads. It sits in hardened underground silos and has been a key part of U.S. nuclear defence since the 1970s. The Minuteman III has a range of about 13,000 kilometres (or roughly 8,000 miles).
It is a powerful submarine‑launched ballistic missile used by the United States and the United Kingdom. Its range is roughly 7,000–12,000 kilometres (about 4,300–7,500 miles), depending on how many warheads it carries. The missile Trident II gives the U.S. and U.K. a reliable, long‑range strike option.
It is to carry up to six nuclear warheads, each with a yield estimated between 100 and 150 kilotons. The missile is a three-stage solid-fuel system equipped with MIRV (Multiple Independently Targetable Reentry Vehicles) technology.
It is part of the Agni missile family, which serves as the backbone of India’s nuclear deterrence strategy. It ranges from 5,000 to 5,500 kilometres. Agni-V is a road-mobile; it can be transported and launched from virtually any location within India.
It is a Russian ship‑ and submarine‑launched hypersonic cruise missile designed for anti‑ship. The estimated Range, according to the official Russian claims, is 1,000 km.
The missile developed jointly by India and Russia (BrahMos Aerospace) is deployed in land, ship, submarine and air‑launched versions. The original version of BrahMos had a range of about 290 kilometres, and it can extend 400 to 500 kilometres.
It's a Russian air‑launched hypersonic quasi‑ballistic missile designed to strike high‑value land and maritime targets at very high speed. The range is up to about 2,000 km, and strong manoeuvring to defeat defences.
It's a Russian solid‑fuel, road‑ and silo‑based intercontinental ballistic missile evolved from the Topol‑M family and was fielded in the 2010s. Its range is about 8,000 to 9,000 kilometres, which can extend to 10,000 to 12,000 km.