As India faces worst COVID crisis, aid pours in from countries to ease oxygen emergency

India is facing a massive COVID-19 crisis as the second wave of the infection continues to claim lives even as people are grappling with problems of getting an oxygen-supported bed in hospitals. Crematoriums are witnessing mass funerals whereas burial grounds are also filled to the T. In times such as this, the international community is standing in solidarity with India by providing medical assistance in the form of oxygen generators, respirators, and cryogenic containers.

Here is a list of the countries that have extended or promised to extend assistance to India

France:

France will supply India with "substantial medical aid" to help the country tackle a huge second wave of the new coronavirus infections that are overwhelming its hospitals, the Elysee presidential palace said on Monday. The shipments to India will include oxygen generators, respirators and cryogenic containers and will start next weekend.

European Union:

The European Union activated its "civil protection mechanism" to help India. Janez Lenarčič, European Commissioner for Crisis Management, in a tweet said, "EU will do its utmost to mobilize assistance to support people of India".

Singapore:

The Indian Air Force on Saturday brought four oxygen containers. As many as 7,511 O2 concentrators, 516 BiPAP machines to be sent by the country, of which 500 BiPAPs, 250 oxygen concentrators have already been brought. Singapore's embassy in a tweet said, "we will fight this together".

Denmark:

Denmark's envoy to Delhi Freddy Svane told WION, "We are working closely with MEA [Ministry of External Affairs] to assist India with whatever is required. That’s what friends are about".

Germany:Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday announced that Germany is preparing urgent support for India. German armed forces will give India oxygen generators. Smaller units from the German private sector will also be sent. Cooperation between German top medical institute Robert Koch Institute (RKI) with Indian institutions to support sequencing of viral loads is on the anvil. Armed Forces Medical Services or AFMS will be importing 23 mobile oxygen generation plants from Germany. These plants will be deployed in AFMS hospitals catering to Covid patients. From Germany, containers are also being imported.

United Arab Emirates: Indian Air Force flew in seven empty cryogenic oxygen containers from UAE. UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan spoke to Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Saturday, expressing his solidarity with India. Jaishankar tweeted, "As always, deeply value good wishes and international cooperation."

Britain:

The UK announced it will send 600 pieces, which include ventilators and oxygen concentrator devices, to India. The first batch will reach on Tuesday morning. Nine airline container loads of supplies, including 495 oxygen concentrators, which can extract oxygen from the air, 120 non-invasive ventilators, and 20 manual ventilators will reach India this week. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said,“We stand side by side with India as a friend and partner during what is a deeply concerning time in the fight against Covid-19."

United States:

The US has agreed to provide specific raw materials for Indian Covishield vaccine manufacturers. The development comes after the Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and American National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke to each other. US will be supplying therapeutics, rapid diagnostic test kits, ventilators, PPE kits, oxygen generators, and deploy an expert team of health advisors from CDC and USAID.

Already, more than 300 O2 concentrators have been brought by Air India from New York.

President Joe Biden tweeted, "Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, we are determined to help India in its time of need."

Saudi Arabia:At least 80 metric tonnes of oxygen have been procured from the country.

ChinaThe country has offered to assist. A Chinese embassy spokesperson in Delhi told WION that "talks and discussions are ongoing" with the Indian side.

Hong Kong:

At least 800 oxygen concentrators were airlifted for SpiceHealth, a healthcare company founded by the promoters of SpiceJet.

Pakistan :

Pakistan has offered to provide relief support to India including ventilators, Bi PAP, digital X-ray machines, PPEs and related items. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister SM Qureshi extended support to India. The country's Edhi Foundation has written to PM Modi and has offered to send ambulances.

Iran:

Iran Health Minister Dr Saeed Namaki wrote to the Indian Health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, saying, "The government and people of Iran are ready to spare no technical assistance, expertise and equipment in these difficult days and at the height of the plight of the dear citizens of India with the COVID-19 epidemic."

JapanUnder its grant assistance, oxygen generators will be provided with a procurement process still underway. Prime Minister Modi thanked Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga for providing assistance to India for combating the pandemic during a call on Monday.

Russia:

Russia is planning to fly special planes with a wide range of COVID-related assistance including oxygen generators and concentrators as well as drugs needed for the treatment of the coronavirus that is ravaging many parts of India. Also, India will receive a first batch of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 on May 1, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev, told Reuters on Monday.

Australia:

Australian cabinet is likely to announce support for India. In a tweet, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, "Australia stands with our friends in India as it manages a difficult second COVID-19 wave. We know how strong and resilient the Indian nation is @narendramodi and I will keep working in partnership on this global challenge."