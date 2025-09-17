As IDF intensifies ground assault, Israel opens evacuation route 'Salah al-Din Street' for Palestinians to flee Gaza till...

As Israel have begun its 'ground attack' in the Gaza city with intense bombardment targeting Hamas fighters, it announced that a 'temporary transportation' route has been opened for the civilians of the Gaza city.

Military spokesperson Avichay Adraee announced that the passage, running along Salah al-Din Street, would remain open for 48 hours only, urging residents to use the corridor to move south. The Salah al-Din highway, Gaza's main north-south artery, will be opened from noon until noon on Friday. The route was previously used for evacuations during earlier offensives.

IDF accusing Hamas of spreading disinformation to hinder the evacuation, said 'We have repeatedly called on Gaza residents to move to the humanitarian zone in Mawasi for their safety. We call on citizens not to be swayed by rumors and disinformation.'

After Israel's strikes, over 400,000 Palestinians have evacuated Gaza City, according to the IDF. Before the current operations, the city's population was estimated at around 1 million. The military ordered residents to move immediately to a designated humanitarian zone in southern Gaza. In recent days, tens of thousands have evacuated daily, the IDF said.

Israel extends ground attack in Gaza City

Israel Defence Forces in a statement said that it 'have begun expanded ground operations in Gaza City' under its 'Operation Gideon’s Chariots II'. IDF said that the Israel Air Force have struck more than 850 "terror targets" and "hundreds of terrorists" in Gaza City in the past week. It said that it aims is to 'destroy Hamas' military infrastructure.

The Israel Defense Forces said the strikes hit tunnels, buildings used by terror groups, cells of operatives, and other infrastructure, but provided few additional details about its intensified push in Gaza's largest urban area, launched yesterday.

"The forces are eliminating terrorists and destroying military structures that were used by terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip," the IDF said.

On Monday, the military targeted a weapons production workshop linked to Hamas in Gaza City. "At the time of the attack, terrorists from the production headquarters were operating in the compound, engaged in manufacturing charges intended to harm IDF forces in the area," the spokesperson said. Secondary explosions were observed, indicating the presence of weapons in the compound. Over the past two days, the Air Force and Artillery Corps have struck more than 150 targets in Gaza City to support ground forces maneuvering in the area.

Approximately 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 48 remaining hostages, about 20 are believed to be alive.

