As IDF intensifies ground assault, Israel opens evacuation route 'Salah al-Din Street' for Palestinians to flee Gaza till...

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

From Arjun Reddy to Maharaj: 4 times Shalini Pandey impressed with her versatile performances

Aamir Khan demanded Rs 17 lakh, Shah Rukh Khan asked Rs 6 lakh for same ad; but Dangal star was chosen: 'Salman Khan wasn’t superstar...'

Who is Gourangalal Das? India's new envoy to South Korea who played key role in India-China negotiations

PAK vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates live on TV, online?

AAP's sharp dig at Suryakumar Yadav after match win: 'Agar tumhari aukaat hai...'

THIS country suspends US arms purchases, its President issues BIG statement, says, 'will not be blackmailed...'

Donald Trump arrives in UK: Will Keir Starmer ask US president to stop Israel-Hamas War, Ukraine War?

ICC rankings: Varun Chakravarthy achieves BIG spot ahead of Asia Cup clash vs Oman, becomes...

'President Zelenskyy has hand in President Trump's aide Charlie Kirk's assassination': Ukrainian MP makes shocking allegation

NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Seat Allotment result releasing today at mcc.nic.in, direct link to check scorecard here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
From Arjun Reddy to Maharaj: 4 times Shalini Pandey impressed with her versatile performances

From Arjun Reddy to Maharaj: 4 times Shalini Pandey impressed with her versatile

Aamir Khan demanded Rs 17 lakh, Shah Rukh Khan asked Rs 6 lakh for same ad; but Dangal star was chosen: 'Salman Khan wasn’t superstar...'

Aamir asked Rs 17 lakh, SRK asked Rs 6 lakh for same ad; Dangal actor was chosen

Who is Gourangalal Das? India's new envoy to South Korea who played key role in India-China negotiations

Gourangalal Das to be India's new Envoy to South Korea

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

HomeWorld

WORLD

As IDF intensifies ground assault, Israel opens evacuation route 'Salah al-Din Street' for Palestinians to flee Gaza till...

As Israel have begun its 'ground attack' in the Gaza city with intense bombardment targeting Hamas fighters, it announced that a 'temporary transportation' route has been opened for the civilians of the Gaza city.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Sep 17, 2025, 03:48 PM IST

As IDF intensifies ground assault, Israel opens evacuation route 'Salah al-Din Street' for Palestinians to flee Gaza till...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Israel-Hamas war: As Israel have begun its 'ground attack' in the Gaza city with intense bombardment targeting Hamas fighters, it announced that a 'temporary transportation' route has been opened for the civilians of the Gaza city, urging residents to move out of the city.

Military spokesperson Avichay Adraee announced that the passage, running along Salah al-Din Street, would remain open for 48 hours only, urging residents to use the corridor to move south. The Salah al-Din highway, Gaza's main north-south artery, will be opened from noon until noon on Friday. The route was previously used for evacuations during earlier offensives.

IDF accusing Hamas of spreading disinformation to hinder the evacuation, said 'We have repeatedly called on Gaza residents to move to the humanitarian zone in Mawasi for their safety. We call on citizens not to be swayed by rumors and disinformation.'

After Israel's strikes, over 400,000 Palestinians have evacuated Gaza City, according to the IDF. Before the current operations, the city's population was estimated at around 1 million. The military ordered residents to move immediately to a designated humanitarian zone in southern Gaza. In recent days, tens of thousands have evacuated daily, the IDF said.

Israel extends ground attack in Gaza City

Israel Defence Forces in a statement said that it 'have begun expanded ground operations in Gaza City' under its 'Operation Gideon’s Chariots II'. IDF said that the Israel Air Force have struck more than 850 "terror targets" and "hundreds of terrorists" in Gaza City in the past week. It said that it aims is to 'destroy Hamas' military infrastructure.

The Israel Defense Forces said the strikes hit tunnels, buildings used by terror groups, cells of operatives, and other infrastructure, but provided few additional details about its intensified push in Gaza's largest urban area, launched yesterday.

"The forces are eliminating terrorists and destroying military structures that were used by terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip," the IDF said.

On Monday, the military targeted a weapons production workshop linked to Hamas in Gaza City. "At the time of the attack, terrorists from the production headquarters were operating in the compound, engaged in manufacturing charges intended to harm IDF forces in the area," the spokesperson said. Secondary explosions were observed, indicating the presence of weapons in the compound. Over the past two days, the Air Force and Artillery Corps have struck more than 150 targets in Gaza City to support ground forces maneuvering in the area.

Approximately 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 48 remaining hostages, about 20 are believed to be alive. 

(with agency inputs)

 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Meet Deedy Das, who left Sundar Pichai, Mark Zuckerberg’s tech giants, then built Rs 1,93,75,18,00,000 startup, now made partner in...
Meet Deedy Das, who left Sundar Pichai, Mark Zuckerberg’s tech giants, then buil
After Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Karan Johar approaches Delhi HC for…, here’s what happened
After Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Karan Johar approaches Delhi HC for…
Did you know by planting Malabar neem tree you can earn Rs 1 crore in 10 years? Here's how
Did you know by planting Malabar neem tree you can earn Rs 1 crore in 10 years?
Charlie Kirk assassination suspect Tyler Robinson confessed on Discord hours before arrest; his message read, 'I have bad...'
Charlie Kirk assassination suspect Tyler Robinson confessed on Discord hours bef
Beware: AI is learning caste-based, communally-sensitive human biases in India, how can it be prevented?
Beware: AI is learning caste-based, communally-sensitive human biases in India
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE