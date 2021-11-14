As COVID-19 third wave fear intensifies, WHO makes BIG statement on booster dose

Amid rising COVID-19 cases across the world the talks on coronavirus vaccines have started in several countries, including India, but the WHO chief called distribution of booster doses “a scandal that must stop now”.

It may be recalled that few months ago WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had called for a global moratorium on boosters. The moratorium was later later extended by WHO choef until the end of the year. But, several countries including Germany, Israel, Canada and US did not pay heed to moratorium and started the booster schemes.

“It makes no sense to give boosters to healthy adults or to vaccinate kids, when health workers, older people and other high risk groups around the world are still waiting for their first dose,” WHO chief Tedros said.

According to WHO, countries with top vaccination coverage are busy in storing more vaccines, whereas several poor countries are finding it tough to get even the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine for their population. “Everyday there are six times more boosters administered globally than primary doses in low-income countries,” Tedros said.

In India, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre is yet to take a final decision on booster doses and is currently taking steps to ramp up coverage of first and second doses. Several experts, however, are of the view that with the fear of COVID-19 third wave looming large, the government would aim to provide first and second dose to maximum people before moving ahead with the booster dose.