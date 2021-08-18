As Bill Gates and Melinda Gates finalise their divorce, daughter Jennifer says this to Melinda

As Microsoft founder Bill Gates finalised his divorce from Melinda Gates, the couple's eldest daughter Jennifer Gates has lauded her mother.

The 25-year-old Jennifer shared several tributes on social media in honor of Melinda's 57th birthday on Sunday.

"Happy birthday to our one of a kind mom, woman and hero," Jennifer wrote on her Instagram Story.

"Wishing you the biggest celebrations today and most incredible year ahead," she added in a separate post.

It is to be noted that Bill and Melinda are also parents to son 22-year-old son Rory John and 18-year-old daughter Phoebe Adele.

Jennifer has tried to spend time with both Bill and Melinda since the two decided to split in May. Jennifer recently completed her second year of medical school and is getting married to fiancé Nayel Nassar.

"Nothing better than quality time with family members," she captioned a smiling photo with Gates in May.

The 27-year-old marriage of Bill and Melinda officially ended on August 2 when their divorce request was approved by a judge.

According to court documents, Melinda has decided not to change her name or receive any spousal support.

Bill and Melinda Gates left everyone stunned when they announced their separation in May. Court documents filed by Melinda called their marriage "irretrievably broken."

Jennifer broke her silence about her parents' divorce and had said, "I'm still learning how to best support my own process and emotions as well as family members at this time, and am grateful for the space to do so. I won't personally comment further on anything around the separation, but please know that your kind words and support mean the world to me."