As 50 percent tariffs take effect, Donald Trump's advisor warns India, says, 'If the Indians don't...'

As Trump's tariffs on Indian imports took effect on Wednesday, his top economic advisor issued a stern warning to India. Let's discuss details.

Donald Trump's top economic advisor has warned that if India fails to curb its crude oil trade with Russia, the US President will not ease his stance on the tariffs imposed on Indian goods. Kevin Hassett, US National Economic Council Director, called trade negotiations with New Delhi "complicated", accusing India of "intransigence" in opening its markets to US products.

"If the Indians don't budge, I don't think President Trump will," he said. The United States had doubled the tariffs on Indian goods, taking the total levy to 50 percent -- the highest for any country other than Brazil. Hassett called trade negotiations with India "complicated", claiming part of it "has been tied to the pressure we've been trying to put on Russia in order to secure a peace deal and save millions of lives. And then there's the Indian intransigence about opening their markets to our products."

"When you look at trade negotiations, one lesson we've all learnt is that you need to keep your eyes on the horizon and recognise that there are going to be ebbs and flows before we reach the final position," he said.

Trump's tariffs kick in

Meanwhile, US tariffs on Indian goods took effect on Wednesday, i.e., August 27, as President Trump insisted on "punishing" the nation for its business with Russia. Meanwhile, India has clarified its stance, undercoring that it will not compromise on the interests of farmers and fishermen.

In his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed he would "never compromise" the interests of the country's farmers. "Modi will stand like a wall for the farmers. I will not abandon my farmers. Farmers contribute a lot to our economy, they have made India top producer of several commodities," he had said.