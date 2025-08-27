'I was surprised': New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson breaks silence on MS Dhoni's infamous leave in 2019 World Cup semifinal
THIS Ratan Tata firm will set up AI unit, how will it change Tata Group business? Know in detail
Why is India still witnessing heavy rainfall? Is the rain pattern changing?
'Why butt your nose...': Sunil Gavaskar hits back at foreign cricketers slamming Shreyas Iyer's Asia Cup snub
India issues fresh flood alerts to Pakistan on 'humanitarian grounds', warns of 'high probability' of flooding in Tawi River
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: How Bollywood celebs, including Ananya Panday, Sharvari, Govinda, are celebrating with Bappa this year
Exclusive | Sonu Sood on how Lord Ganesha impacted his life, saved him from...: 'I came from Punjab, without any connections, then...'
Sophie Turner defends her rape scene in Game of Thrones, says the show 'did a lot of justice to women': 'If it came out today...'
As 50 percent tariffs kick in, Donald Trump's aide makes BIG statement, says, 'At the end of the day...'
Rs 9.75 crore final salary: A look at R Ashwin's massive IPL earnings as he bids adieu to the league
WORLD
As US President Donald Trump's 50 percent tariffs on Indian goods came into effect on Wednesday, i.e., August 27, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent shed light on the bilateral ties between the two nations.
As US President Donald Trump's 50 percent tariffs on Indian goods came into effect on Wednesday, i.e., August 27, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent shed light on the bilateral ties between the two nations. While he acknowledged that the relations were "complicated", he also expressed hope that the two countries would come together "at the end of the day".
Trump's 50% tariffs kicked in today, posing significant challenges for India's low-margin and labour-intensive export sectors. This follows the draft notice published by the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) that stated that the order would come into effect from August 27.
According to the notice, the additional duties are being imposed to give effect to the President's Executive Order 14329 of August 6, 2025, titled "Addressing Threats to the United States by the Government of the Russian Federation."
The higher duties are applicable to all Indian products that are either entered for consumption in the U.S. or withdrawn from warehouses for consumption. With this, the 50 per cent tariffs on India's imports to the U.S. are now in effect.
ALSO READ | Centre's FIRST statement on PM Modi's upcoming China visit after Trump's tariffs kick in: 'The world is always...'
Earlier in August, US President Donald Trump announced a 25 percent tariff plus a penalty on India. Later, he announced an additional 25 percent tariff on the country for its crude oil business with Russia, taking the total levy to 50 percent. The announcement caused the ties between the two countries to sour, with Prime Minister Modi later stressing the nation won't compromise on the interests of farmers and fishermen.
With inputs from ANI