As 50 percent tariffs kick in, Donald Trump's aide makes BIG statement, says, 'At the end of the day...'

As US President Donald Trump's 50 percent tariffs on Indian goods came into effect on Wednesday, i.e., August 27, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent shed light on the bilateral ties between the two nations. While he acknowledged that the relations were "complicated", he also expressed hope that the two countries would come together "at the end of the day".

Trump's 50% tariffs kicked in today, posing significant challenges for India's low-margin and labour-intensive export sectors. This follows the draft notice published by the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) that stated that the order would come into effect from August 27.

According to the notice, the additional duties are being imposed to give effect to the President's Executive Order 14329 of August 6, 2025, titled "Addressing Threats to the United States by the Government of the Russian Federation."

The higher duties are applicable to all Indian products that are either entered for consumption in the U.S. or withdrawn from warehouses for consumption. With this, the 50 per cent tariffs on India's imports to the U.S. are now in effect.

Donald Trump's 50 percent tariff on India

Earlier in August, US President Donald Trump announced a 25 percent tariff plus a penalty on India. Later, he announced an additional 25 percent tariff on the country for its crude oil business with Russia, taking the total levy to 50 percent. The announcement caused the ties between the two countries to sour, with Prime Minister Modi later stressing the nation won't compromise on the interests of farmers and fishermen.

With inputs from ANI