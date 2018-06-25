Aruna Miller in fray to be 2nd Indian-American woman to enter US House of Representatives

Headlines

DNA TV Show: Bihar releases caste census data; here's what it revealed

'My light when skies are grey': IAS Ria Tabi wishes IPS husband Manish Kumar on his birthday with special message

Manipur tribal groups threaten to launch indefinite shutdown protesting

24 dead, including 12 infants, in 24 hours in Maharashtra govt hospital

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee leads protest at Rajghat, BJP calls it 'drama'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA TV Show: Bihar releases caste census data; here's what it revealed

'My light when skies are grey': IAS Ria Tabi wishes IPS husband Manish Kumar on his birthday with special message

Manipur tribal groups threaten to launch indefinite shutdown protesting

AI imagines Harry Potter characters in enchanted valleys of Kashmir

Benefits of drinking jaggery tea

Who are the Indian cricketers from the 2019 World Cup squad that don’t feature in the 2023 edition?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Rajasthan: PM Modi Attacks Ashok Gehlot's Rajasthan Government In Chittorgarh Rally

EP 5: Ben Stokes | Players to watch out for in the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 | World Cup 2023

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan ties the knot for second time, wedding photos and videos goes viral

Tejas teaser review: Netizens say Kangana Ranaut's voice is 'enough for giving goosebumps, pride and anger'

'It was not a natural death': Boney Kapoor reveals details about Sridevi’s shocking demise for the first time

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali claims he cheated on Sangeeta Bijlani with her: 'Caught him red-handed at...'

HomeWorld

World

Aruna Miller in fray to be 2nd Indian-American woman to enter US House of Representatives

If elected, the 53-year-old Hyderabad-born civil engineer Aruna Miller would be the second Indian-American woman to enter the House after Pramila Jayapal from Washington State.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 25, 2018, 03:57 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Indian-American civil engineer Aruna Miller, seeking to enter the House of Representatives, is confident of winning from Maryland which has an all-male congressional delegation.

If elected, the 53-year-old Hyderabad-born hopeful would be the second Indian-American woman to enter the House after Pramila Jayapal from Washington State.

Miller, who came to the US in 1972 at the age of seven, is vying to enter the House of Representatives -- the lower chamber of the US Congress -- from a Maryland suburb of Washington DC. The Senate is the upper chamber.

Miller is pitted against party colleague David Trone in the Democratic party for the sixth Congressional District of Maryland primary.

The winner of the June 26 primary election is expected to easily sail through given that it is considered to be a Democratic stronghold.

"In the year of the woman, can a USD 10 million man win a House seat?" asked The Washington Post this week as the Miller vs Trone race attracted nationwide attention.

Businessman Trone has spent more of his own money on a House race than any other candidate in history.

This is because Trone has spend USD 10 million of his own money in the race, as against Miller's USD 1.36 million, which has come from generous contributions from her supporters.

Days ahead of the crucial Maryland Democratic primary, Miller exuded confidence that her surging support from the people of the sixth Congressional district would be dissuaded by the money power, and help her get on the November Congressional ballot and finally enter the House next January.

With the retirement of Senator Barbara Mikulski - the longest-serving woman in the Senate history - Maryland lost its female voices in Congress in 2017.

"The race is an opportunity for Democrats to elect a woman to Maryland's all-male congressional delegation," the Post said.

A civil engineer by profession, Miller, who speaks fluent Telugu, came to the US in 1972 when she was seven.

Known for her great legislative skills, she was elected to the Maryland House of Delegates in 2010.

"I think the rhetoric that's happening at the national level about immigrants being demonised and marginalised... this resonates with a lot of people because many of us have come here as immigrants to this great nation. Diversity is not our problem. It's our promise," Miller told PTI.

"I think that's what spurred a lot of people to wake up and say, wow, I need to take an active role in what's happening in our country," said Miller.

She has received tremendous support from Indian-Americans in Maryland and across the nation.

Latest figures, as released by the Federal Election Commission, indicate that she has raised more than USD 1.36 million for the Democratic primary.

"The first thing, or one of the most important things to be able to do if I got elected to the US Congress, is to make sure we fix the broken immigration system right now.

"We need to have a pathway to citizenship. And this is for undocumented immigrants that are here, working hard, try to make ends meet and playing a part in our economy," she said.

Forty per cent of the undocumented immigrants that are in this country are ones that have overstayed their visas, whether it's H-1B visa, student visa, and they're living in the shadows right now. All they want to do is to contribute to this great country, she said.

"We need to have a pathway to citizenship. We need to make sure that those on H-1B visas are not on 15-20 years (wait for green card), where they become an indentured servant to the companies that they work at. We need to have a more streamlined process on how they can get their green card and become a citizen as well," she said.

Miller, a great advocate for strong India-US ties, accompanied the then Maryland governor to India as a Maryland State delegate.

"It is critical that the largest democracy and the oldest democracy have a strong bond together. I'll continue to work on that," Miller said.

Early this month, she was endorsed by 'Desis for Progress', an organisation of progressive South Asians who are striving to create a better community. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

What is alexithymia, how it affects your emotions?

CBI arrests four for killing 2 Manipuri youths; govt to ensure maximum punishment: CM Biren Singh

Meet IAS Radhika Jha, DU alumnus who once worked in Tata Group, cracked UPSC with AIR...

Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan takes over as Director General of Border Roads

1st marriage anniversary: IAS Athar Aamir's wife Dr Mehreen Qazi shares unseen pics from their wedding; see here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE