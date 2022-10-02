Search icon
Arrest warrant issued against Former Pak PM Imran Khan for his remarks on judge Zeba Chaudhry

This arrest warrant came within hours of Imran Khan submitting the affidavit, stating that he had realised he "might have crossed a line"

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 02, 2022, 06:16 AM IST

Image Source: AP

On Saturday, a magistrate at Islamabad's Margalla police station issued an arrest warrant for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan in connection with a complaint filed on August 20 for his comments criticizing Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry, according to Pakistan's Geo News.

 


Following his remarks, Imran Khan was charged on August 21. The warrant was issued after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader failed to appear in court to seek bail in the matter.

During his address, Khan threatened the officers and the female judge. Notably, the Judge was involved in the case regarding the physical remand of then-incarcerated seditionist Shahbaz Gill. According to Firstpost, Imran made the threat when she prolonged Gill's confinement.

Khan was arrested following his speech for threatening police, the courts, and other state institutions under the Anti-Terrorism Act. Khan and his lawyers appeared before Judge Chaudhry.

According to PTI, Imran Khan arrived in a sessions court on Friday to personally apologise to Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry, the female judge he reportedly threatened during a public gathering.

According to the Dawn newspaper, the court reader, Choudhry Yasir Ayaz, and stenographer Farooq notified the PTI head that the judicial magistrate was on leave. Khan then left a note for the judge with Ayaz.

"I have come to apologise to judicial magistrate Zeba Chaudhry," he said to the court reader in a video shared on Twitter by the PTI. 

"You must inform Madam Zeba Chaudhry that Imran Khan has visited and wishes to apologise if his words have offended her," he said. The PTI chief then exited the courtroom.


READ| ‘India expert in IT, our neighbours expert in international terrorism’: MEA Jaishankar’s jibe at Pakistan

