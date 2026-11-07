Armed Venezuelan man arrested near White House, says 'voices urged' trump assassination

According to the statement, Chrinos is a migrant from Venezuela who entered the US illegally via Texas in March 2024. DHS said he has been charged and remains in the custody of the US Marshals Service.

The US Secret Service said a man was arrested and charged after being found in a vehicle near the White House carrying multiple firearms. He claimed voices in his head were telling him to kill President Donald Trump.

As per a Homeland Security statement, the arrest took place on Thursday night after Secret Service officers approached a man acting suspiciously in a parked car. US officials say the suspect, identified as Ronny Yordrix Guanipa Chrinos, then told them voices in his head were urging him to come to Washington and kill the Republican president.

Stolen car, 3 guns found in White House arrest

Soon after, officers found that the suspect's vehicle was reported stolen and that he was carrying three different firearms and dozens of rounds of ammunition. This is the latest in a series of arrests by the Secret Service and other agencies against people who have threatened Trump or his family members since he returned to office last year.

According to the statement, Chrinos is a migrant from Venezuela who entered the US illegally via Texas in March 2024. DHS said he has been charged and remains in the custody of the US Marshals Service.

The White House declined to comment and referred questions to DHS and the U.S. Secret Service.

In the statement, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said, "Thanks to our brave Secret Service officers, this illegal alien with three firearms in his vehicle was arrested near the White House before he could harm anyone."

Training helped officers handle threat, says Curran

Secret Service Director Sean Curran said officers relied on their training to handle the situation.

Curran said, “This is the latest example of Secret Service personnel relying on extensive training and experience to deescalate a volatile situation that posed an imminent threat to our protectees and other Americans.”

He added that the agency would continue to identify and investigate individuals who threaten people under its protection.