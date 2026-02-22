Delhi govt under CM Rekha Gupta renames 2 metro stations, check details
'Kept in detention centres like jail': Indian YouTuber recounts 38-hour ordeal in South Korea, China
Armed man shot dead by secret service after forcing entry into Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida
Explained: Why Axar Patel was left out of India’s XI vs South Africa in T20 World Cup Super 8
Bangladesh-based Lashkar-e-Taiba handler of arrested module reportedly linked to Hafiz Saeed
Hyderabad: Rs 4 crore Ferrari loses control, causes multi-car collision in Jubilee Hills; 3 injured
T20 World Cup 2026: Philip Salt, Will Jacks shine as England thrash Sri Lanka by 51 runs in Super 8 opener
NEET MDS 2026: Application form to be released soon at nbe.edu.in; check exam dates, steps to apply
India-US interim trade talks rescheduled following Supreme Court ruling on Donald Trump’s global tariffs
Indian-origin lawyer hits out at Donald Trump’s 15% global tariffs, calls move unlawful
WORLD
A man was shot dead by US Secret Service agents and a Palm Beach County deputy after entering a restricted security zone at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.
A man in his early twenties was fatally shot by law enforcement officers after breaching a secured perimeter at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida early Sunday morning, officials confirmed. Authorities said the incident unfolded within a restricted zone surrounding the property in Palm Beach County.
According to the United States Secret Service, the individual was spotted near the north entrance of the Mar-a-Lago estate carrying what appeared to be a shotgun along with a fuel container. He allegedly advanced into an area designated as a protected security perimeter.
Agents, along with a deputy from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, confronted the man after he crossed into the restricted zone. During the encounter, officers discharged their weapons. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.
At the time of the incident, President Donald Trump was in Washington, and no individuals under Secret Service protection were present at the Florida property, officials said. Authorities also confirmed that no Secret Service personnel or sheriff’s deputies sustained injuries during the confrontation.
The case is now under joint investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Secret Service, and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators are examining the man’s background, his actions leading up to the incident, and any potential motive.
Officials have not released the identity of the deceased individual, stating that notification of next of kin is pending. Law enforcement agencies are also reviewing surveillance footage and other evidence from the scene to piece together a detailed timeline.
Mar-a-Lago, located in Palm Beach, remains a high-security site due to its association with the former president. The Secret Service routinely enforces strict security measures around the property, including restricted zones and controlled access points.
Authorities have not indicated whether the incident is being treated as an attempted attack or an isolated breach. Further updates are expected as investigators continue to gather information and assess the circumstances surrounding the shooting.