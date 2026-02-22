FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi govt under CM Rekha Gupta renames 2 metro stations, check details

'Kept in detention centres like jail': Indian YouTuber recounts 38-hour ordeal in South Korea, China

Armed man shot dead by secret service after forcing entry into Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida

Explained: Why Axar Patel was left out of India’s XI vs South Africa in T20 World Cup Super 8

Bangladesh-based Lashkar-e-Taiba handler of arrested module reportedly linked to Hafiz Saeed

Hyderabad: Rs 4 crore Ferrari loses control, causes multi-car collision in Jubilee Hills; 3 injured

T20 World Cup 2026: Philip Salt, Will Jacks shine as England thrash Sri Lanka by 51 runs in Super 8 opener

NEET MDS 2026: Application form to be released soon at nbe.edu.in; check exam dates, steps to apply

India-US interim trade talks rescheduled following Supreme Court ruling on Donald Trump’s global tariffs

Indian-origin lawyer hits out at Donald Trump’s 15% global tariffs, calls move unlawful

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Delhi govt under CM Rekha Gupta renames 2 metro stations, check details

Delhi govt under CM Rekha Gupta renames 2 metro stations, check details

Toy Story, Finding Nemo, The Incredibles: Pixar classics to relive ahead of Hoppers

Toy Story, Finding Nemo, The Incredibles: Pixar classics to relive ahead

Hyderabad: Rs 4 crore Ferrari loses control, causes multi-car collision in Jubilee Hills; 3 injured

Hyderabad: Rs 4 crore Ferrari loses control, causes multi-car crash, 3 injured

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Toy Story, Finding Nemo, The Incredibles: Pixar classics to relive ahead of Hoppers

Toy Story, Finding Nemo, The Incredibles: Pixar classics to relive ahead

14 years of TVF: From Jeetu Bhaiya, Binod to Abhishek Tripathi, Sandeep Bhaiya, 14 characters who became pop culture icons

14 years of TVF: From Jeetu Bhaiya, Binod to Abhishek Tripathi, Sandeep Bhaiya,

Who is IAS Nisa Unnirajan? 40-year-old woman with hearing disability, full-time job, two kids, cleared UPSC exam after 7 attempts; know about her journey

Who is IAS Nisa Unnirajan? 40-year-old woman clears UPSC after seven attempts

HomeWorld

WORLD

Armed man shot dead by secret service after forcing entry into Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida

A man was shot dead by US Secret Service agents and a Palm Beach County deputy after entering a restricted security zone at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Feb 22, 2026, 08:22 PM IST

Armed man shot dead by secret service after forcing entry into Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A man in his early twenties was fatally shot by law enforcement officers after breaching a secured perimeter at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida early Sunday morning, officials confirmed. Authorities said the incident unfolded within a restricted zone surrounding the property in Palm Beach County.

Incident at North Gate

According to the United States Secret Service, the individual was spotted near the north entrance of the Mar-a-Lago estate carrying what appeared to be a shotgun along with a fuel container. He allegedly advanced into an area designated as a protected security perimeter.

Agents, along with a deputy from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, confronted the man after he crossed into the restricted zone. During the encounter, officers discharged their weapons. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

No Protectees Present

At the time of the incident, President Donald Trump was in Washington, and no individuals under Secret Service protection were present at the Florida property, officials said. Authorities also confirmed that no Secret Service personnel or sheriff’s deputies sustained injuries during the confrontation.

Ongoing Investigation

The case is now under joint investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Secret Service, and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators are examining the man’s background, his actions leading up to the incident, and any potential motive.

Officials have not released the identity of the deceased individual, stating that notification of next of kin is pending. Law enforcement agencies are also reviewing surveillance footage and other evidence from the scene to piece together a detailed timeline.

Heightened Security Protocols

Mar-a-Lago, located in Palm Beach, remains a high-security site due to its association with the former president. The Secret Service routinely enforces strict security measures around the property, including restricted zones and controlled access points.

Authorities have not indicated whether the incident is being treated as an attempted attack or an isolated breach. Further updates are expected as investigators continue to gather information and assess the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi govt under CM Rekha Gupta renames 2 metro stations, check details
Delhi govt under CM Rekha Gupta renames 2 metro stations, check details
'Kept in detention centres like jail': Indian YouTuber recounts 38-hour ordeal in South Korea, China
'Kept in detention centres like jail': Indian YouTuber recounts 38-hour ordeal i
Armed man shot dead by secret service after forcing entry into Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida
Armed man shot dead by security at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida
Explained: Why Axar Patel was left out of India’s XI vs South Africa in T20 World Cup Super 8
Explained: Why Axar Patel was left out of India’s XI vs South Africa in T20 WC
Bangladesh-based Lashkar-e-Taiba handler of arrested module reportedly linked to Hafiz Saeed
Bangladesh-based Lashkar-e-Taiba handler reportedly linked to Hafiz Saeed
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Toy Story, Finding Nemo, The Incredibles: Pixar classics to relive ahead of Hoppers
Toy Story, Finding Nemo, The Incredibles: Pixar classics to relive ahead
14 years of TVF: From Jeetu Bhaiya, Binod to Abhishek Tripathi, Sandeep Bhaiya, 14 characters who became pop culture icons
14 years of TVF: From Jeetu Bhaiya, Binod to Abhishek Tripathi, Sandeep Bhaiya,
Who is IAS Nisa Unnirajan? 40-year-old woman with hearing disability, full-time job, two kids, cleared UPSC exam after 7 attempts; know about her journey
Who is IAS Nisa Unnirajan? 40-year-old woman clears UPSC after seven attempts
Ramadan 2026: 5 henna artists in India share trends, traditions and festive celebrations
Ramadan 2026: 5 henna artists in India share trends, traditions and festive
From Rohit Sharma to Yuvraj Singh, unseen pics of celebrities from Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine's wedding ceremony go viral
From Rohit to Yuvraj, unseen pics of celebrities from Shikhar's wedding
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement