Armed man shot dead by secret service after forcing entry into Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida

A man was shot dead by US Secret Service agents and a Palm Beach County deputy after entering a restricted security zone at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

A man in his early twenties was fatally shot by law enforcement officers after breaching a secured perimeter at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida early Sunday morning, officials confirmed. Authorities said the incident unfolded within a restricted zone surrounding the property in Palm Beach County.

Incident at North Gate

According to the United States Secret Service, the individual was spotted near the north entrance of the Mar-a-Lago estate carrying what appeared to be a shotgun along with a fuel container. He allegedly advanced into an area designated as a protected security perimeter.

Agents, along with a deputy from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, confronted the man after he crossed into the restricted zone. During the encounter, officers discharged their weapons. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

No Protectees Present

At the time of the incident, President Donald Trump was in Washington, and no individuals under Secret Service protection were present at the Florida property, officials said. Authorities also confirmed that no Secret Service personnel or sheriff’s deputies sustained injuries during the confrontation.

Ongoing Investigation

The case is now under joint investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Secret Service, and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators are examining the man’s background, his actions leading up to the incident, and any potential motive.

Officials have not released the identity of the deceased individual, stating that notification of next of kin is pending. Law enforcement agencies are also reviewing surveillance footage and other evidence from the scene to piece together a detailed timeline.

Heightened Security Protocols

Mar-a-Lago, located in Palm Beach, remains a high-security site due to its association with the former president. The Secret Service routinely enforces strict security measures around the property, including restricted zones and controlled access points.

Authorities have not indicated whether the incident is being treated as an attempted attack or an isolated breach. Further updates are expected as investigators continue to gather information and assess the circumstances surrounding the shooting.