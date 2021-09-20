Armed man opens fire in Russia’s Perm State University, 8 killed and several injured

A man has reportedly entered the building of Russia’s Perm State University and opened fire on the students and staff members, leaving several people inside the educational institute wounded. According to media reports, around 8 people have been reported as dead till now.

Russian news agency TASS has reported that an unidentified man has started shooting inside one of the buildings of Russia’s Perm State University a few hours ago. Video footage from the site of the incident was also released by the news agency.

The video footage of the incident shows several people jumping out of the first-floor windows to save themselves from the shooter inside the building. Reports are stating that several people have been wounded by the perpetrator during the shooting spree.

Also read At least 6 people injured in shooting incident in US state of Illinois

reports of another school shooting in Russia; this time at Perm State University. Russian agencies say there are casualties. pic.twitter.com/jkeyGDLO05 — Mike Eckel (@Mike_Eckel) September 20, 2021

Several news reports have also stated that some students have also died in the shooting, though the exact number of casualties has not been released yet.

Also read England: Six people killed in mass shooting in Plymouth

According to Russia’s TASS, an unidentified man bearing weapons entered one of the buildings of Perm State University and opened fire. Students near the man started to hide and lock themselves inside the auditorium to avoid being injured. Many of the students also jumped from the window.

Reports have stated that the shooter has since been neutralized. The news agencies in Russia have stated that at least four people have been wounded in the incident. Law enforcement authorities have reached the scene, as per media reports.