Armed man opens fire in Russia’s Perm State University, 8 killed and several injured

Several students are reportedly injured as a man opened fire inside Russia’s Perm State University today.


Students can be seen jumping out of the windows of the building.

Vaishnawi Sinha

DNA webdesk

Updated: Sep 20, 2021, 01:57 PM IST

A man has reportedly entered the building of Russia’s Perm State University and opened fire on the students and staff members, leaving several people inside the educational institute wounded. According to media reports, around 8 people have been reported as dead till now.

Russian news agency TASS has reported that an unidentified man has started shooting inside one of the buildings of Russia’s Perm State University a few hours ago. Video footage from the site of the incident was also released by the news agency.

The video footage of the incident shows several people jumping out of the first-floor windows to save themselves from the shooter inside the building. Reports are stating that several people have been wounded by the perpetrator during the shooting spree.

Several news reports have also stated that some students have also died in the shooting, though the exact number of casualties has not been released yet.

According to Russia’s TASS, an unidentified man bearing weapons entered one of the buildings of Perm State University and opened fire. Students near the man started to hide and lock themselves inside the auditorium to avoid being injured. Many of the students also jumped from the window.

Reports have stated that the shooter has since been neutralized. The news agencies in Russia have stated that at least four people have been wounded in the incident. Law enforcement authorities have reached the scene, as per media reports.