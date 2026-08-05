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Armed man arrested near Donald Trump's California Golf Course amid alleged plot to kill him

According to the sheriff's department, the suspect was identified as 38-year-old Jeanine John Taele of Downey, who was allegedly taking photographs and videos on the grounds and appeared to be monitoring security-related activities.

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Updated : Aug 05, 2026, 09:34 AM IST

Armed man arrested near Donald Trump's California Golf Course amid alleged plot to kill him
US President Donald Trump
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A man carrying a concealed firearm was arrested outside Trump National Golf Club in Southern California after federal agents reported a suspicious individual on the property, according to CNN, citing the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The incident occurred on Sunday (local time) outside Trump National Golf Club in Rancho Palos Verdes. According to the sheriff's department, the suspect was identified as 38-year-old Jeanine John Taele of Downey, who was allegedly taking photographs and videos on the grounds and appeared to be monitoring security-related activities.

CNN reported that the US Secret Service is investigating whether the individual posed any threat to President Trump. A federal law enforcement source told CNN that there was no current indication the man was plotting an attack on the President, although the investigation remains ongoing.

Trump was travelling aboard Air Force One to California when authorities announced the arrest. He is scheduled to attend a Republican National Committee dinner at the Rancho Palos Verdes golf course on Tuesday evening.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Taele was arrested on charges of carrying a concealed firearm and possession of prohibited ammunition. The department also said he is under investigation by the El Segundo Police Department in connection with a robbery case.

According to Fox News, investigators later recovered an illegally modified AR-style rifle, body armour, high-capacity magazines, ammunition and notebooks containing what authorities described as "concerning statements" during a search of the suspect's residence.

US Attorney Bill Essayli said the investigation remains active. In a post on X, he stated, "This is an active investigation. My office, along with @FBILosAngeles and @LosAngelesATF, is reviewing the evidence and will provide more information when possible.

"The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said detectives assigned to the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force executed a search warrant at Taele's home on Monday because of the "potential security implications surrounding the incident." Authorities also recovered a .45-calibre pistol, radio signal devices and additional ammunition.

The FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force and the US Secret Service are assisting in the investigation, and officials said further charges could be filed as the probe continues.

The sheriff's department said investigators have "identified no credible threat to our communities," but added that the case highlights the importance of coordination among local, state and federal law enforcement agencies in responding to suspicious activity before it escalates.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

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