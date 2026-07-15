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'Are you Muslim?': Indian man stabbed 15 times in US after being asked about religion

The victim, who has been identified as Sohail, suffered multiple stab wounds on his body and was bleeding "profusely", according to the local police. The incident occurred inside the Valley Fair Mall in West Valley City.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jul 15, 2026, 09:57 PM IST

'Are you Muslim?': Indian man stabbed 15 times in US after being asked about religion
The victim worked at a jewellery brand's kiosk at a mall (Photo: Sohail's GoFundMe page).
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A Muslim man from India was reportedly stabbed 15 times inside a mall in the United States' Utah state on Monday (July 15). He was allegedly asked about his nationality and religion before being attacked. The victim, who has been identified as Sohail, suffered multiple stab wounds on his body and was bleeding "profusely", according to the local police. The incident occurred inside the Valley Fair Mall in West Valley City.

The suspect, 48-year-old Peter Michael Larsen, has been booked and sent to Salt Lake County Jail on charges of attempted murder and prohibited dangerous weapon conduct, reports said citing prison records. Sohail, who worked at a jewellery brand's kiosk in the mall, was allegedly attacked after Larsen asked him for a bottle of water. The suspect attacked Sohail when he turned to get the bottle, Reuters reported. Sohail's colleagues revealed that Larsen had asked the victim where he was from and what his religion was.

Luna Nunez, Sohail's colleague and friend who also visited him at the hospital, recounted witnessing the incident. "He (Larsen) asked, 'Where are you from?', and he told him, 'I'm from India, my name's Sohail'," Nunez told ABC4. "Larsen said, 'Are you Muslim?' and Sohail said yes, and he just began stabbing him."

Sohail was working a routine shift at the jewellery kiosk owned by Maga Incorporated Diamonds when he was assaulted. "He is a father; he has two kids. His kids were waiting home for their father. He was just working, providing for his family. I wish I was there to protect him. I would've given my life to protect him," Adnan Mohammed, who owns the kiosk, said, according to ABC4. He added that the attack has deeply shaken the local community. "It's terrible. I've never experienced anything like this before," Mohammed said. Meanwhile, Nunez has set up a GoFundMe page to financially support Sohail as he recovers from his severe injuries.

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