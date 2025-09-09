Are you also planning to move to Europe? This country is offering permanent residency under Rs..., here is how Indians can apply

Karisma Kapoor's kids move Delhi High Court for their share in late father Sunjay Kapur's Rs 30000 crore estate; accuse stepmom Priya Kapur of..
WORLD
This country provides affordable residency; check its eligibility criteria, required documentation, and pathway to long-term European citizenship.
Poland is known for its rich history, vibrant culture, and growing economy, which has made it an attractive destination for people looking to settle in Europe. With its scenic landscapes, world-class cuisine, and warm hospitality, the country offers not just beauty but also stability.
For Indians and other third-country citizens, Poland provides a pathway to long-term settlement through its permanent residence permit (karta pobytu stałego). This permit allows foreigners to live in Poland and opens doors to countless opportunities.
The Polish permanent residence permit is one of the best residence options in Central Europe. It grants the right to live and work in Poland without time restrictions. Unlike a temporary permit, you don’t need additional work permits for employment.
You can only apply for permanent residency in Poland if you fall under one of these categories:
The application process for a Polish permanent residence permit is handled at the Voivodeship Office and involves a few key steps.
After submitting your application, you typically have to wait for 6-12 months. Once approved, pay the final issuance fee and collect your permanent residence card, noting that additional costs may apply.
