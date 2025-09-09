Are you also planning to move to Europe? This country is offering permanent residency under Rs..., here is how Indians can apply

This country provides affordable residency; check its eligibility criteria, required documentation, and pathway to long-term European citizenship.

Poland is known for its rich history, vibrant culture, and growing economy, which has made it an attractive destination for people looking to settle in Europe. With its scenic landscapes, world-class cuisine, and warm hospitality, the country offers not just beauty but also stability.

For Indians and other third-country citizens, Poland provides a pathway to long-term settlement through its permanent residence permit (karta pobytu stałego). This permit allows foreigners to live in Poland and opens doors to countless opportunities.

Polish Permanent Residency

The Polish permanent residence permit is one of the best residence options in Central Europe. It grants the right to live and work in Poland without time restrictions. Unlike a temporary permit, you don’t need additional work permits for employment.

Major advantages of Polish residency

Unlimited Stay: You can live in Poland without worrying about visa renewals.

Work Freedom: You are free to work for any employer or even start your own business.

Schengen Travel: The card allows visa-free travel within the Schengen area for up to 90 days in any 180 days.

Eligibility for Indians and other nationals

You can only apply for permanent residency in Poland if you fall under one of these categories:

You must have lived legally in Poland for at least five years on a temporary residence permit.

You have been married to a Polish citizen for at least three years, and have lived in Poland on a temporary permit for at least two years.

You are a child of parents who already hold permanent or long-term EU residence permits in Poland.

You can prove stable income, accommodation, and the ability to support yourself without government aid.

You hold a B1-level Polish language proficiency certificate, officially recognised.

Documents you will need

Two completed application forms in Polish.

A valid passport and its photocopies.

Recent photographs meet official specifications.

A recognised Polish language certificate.

Proof of income, accommodation, and tax payments.

Marriage certificate and spouse’s ID (if applying through marriage).

Birth certificate of a child, if applicable.

Official translations of all documents into Polish and English.

Application process

The application process for a Polish permanent residence permit is handled at the Voivodeship Office and involves a few key steps.

First, you must prepare all necessary documents, including completed forms, official certificates, translations, and proofs of income and accommodation.

Next, book an appointment with your local Voivodeship Office, making sure to do so before your current legal stay in Poland expires.

Attend the appointment in person, where you will submit your documents, provide fingerprints, and verify your personal details as part of the formal application procedure.

Finally, you need to pay certain fees, which include a stamp duty of PLN 640, approximately Rs 15,577 and a residence card fee of PLN 100, around Rs 2,434, bringing the total official cost to PLN 740, about Rs 18,011.

Application process timeline

After submitting your application, you typically have to wait for 6-12 months. Once approved, pay the final issuance fee and collect your permanent residence card, noting that additional costs may apply.

