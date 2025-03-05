Strategic analysts believe the root cause of the conflict is the Pakistan Army's strategy to use Afghanistan as leverage against India and maintain its dominance and influence over Kabul.

Hours after two terror attacks in the restive Pakistani province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Taliban fighters of Afghanistan clashed with the Pakistan Army at the Torkham checkpoint. While 12 persons were killed and 30 others were injured in the terror attacks in Bannu, one Afghan soldier was killed and many Pakistani troops were seriously injured in the border clash.

Are the two incidents related somehow?

Are the Taliban and Pakistani authorities at daggers drawn in such a way that there is no scope for reconciliation and the two sides want to fight it out across the Durand Line?

What Is Durand Line?

Established by the Britishers in 1893, the Durand Line, or the Pakistan-Afghanistan border is a 2,640-kilometre international border, that has been a bone of contention between the two neighbouring states.

It is ironic that the Taliban, which have been raised, armed, nourished, funded and protected by Pakistan for decades, are fighting with Islamabad.

Pakistan has accused the Afghan militant outfit of aiding and abetting the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

What Is Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan?

The TTP is a radical Sunni Islamic outfit, fighting to remove the Pakistan government's control in the Pakhtun-dominated areas.

It became much more lethal, and stronger after ten militant groups opposed to the Pakistani state merged with it in July 2020.

Of these ten outfits, three were earlier affiliated with al-Qaeda, which is much more radical and aims to establish "true Islamic rule" or caliphate in its areas of influence.

Will Pakistan Become Afghanistan?

Buoyed by the success of the Taliben in neighbouring state of Afghanistan, the TTP, which draws inspiration from the outfit, wants to replicate it in Pakistan.

The TTP has carried out terrorist attacks in the bordering areas, particularly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and killed hundreds of civilians and the restive province since August 2021, when the Taliban captured the power in Kabul.

Pakistan has accused the Taliban of aiding the TTP or at least not doing enough to stop its activities.

Pakistan-Taliban Trust Deficit

Analysts believe the new Taliban leadership wants to come out of the shadow of Islamabad and assert itself. It refuses to be cowed down by the neighbouring state.

The trust deficit between the Taliban and Pakistan widened with each terror attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the anger was reflected more clearly on the border.

The Durand Line has been a bone of contention since the partition of India and the creation of the state based on religion.

The national interests and pride dominate the feelings of the Muslim Ummah and Islamic brotherhood.

Earlier, the two sides tried to resolve the issue by holding high-level talks.

Will Pakistan, Taliban Reconciliate?

Pakistan’s defence minister and chief of its intelligence agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) visited Kabul in February 2023 to soothe the frayed feelings of the Taliban.

Afghanistan reciprocated and acting Afghan Minister for Foreign Affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi visited Islamabad and held talks with Pakistan Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir Ahmed Shah.

However, the violence and targeted terrorist attacks remain unabated in Pakistan.

If Pakistan’s Ministry of Interior is to be believed, more than 1,500 violent incidents were reported in the first 10 months of 2024, killing not less than 924 people, including 570 government officials and 351 civilians.

Earlier in 2023, 645 attacks were reported, according to the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies.

India And Pakistan-Afghanistan Crisis

Strategic analysts believe the root cause of the conflict is the Pakistan Army's strategy to use Afghanistan as leverage against India and maintain its dominance and influence over Kabul.

On the other hand, the Taliban wants to break from the past, come out of the dominance of Islamabad and have its own strategy and policy.

Will Pakistan stop using Afghanistan and pursue its doctrine of strategic depth against New Delhi?