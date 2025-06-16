Iran has made a big statement, invoking India's neighbour Pakistan in its escalating conflict with Israel that started last week. Read on to know more on this.

Iran has made a big statement, invoking Pakistan in its escalating conflict with Israel. A top-ranking official in Iran claimed that Pakistan will launch a nuclear attack on Israel in case the Jewish-majority nation drops a nuclear bomb on his country. General Mohsen Rezae of Iran's elite forces made the comment in a television interview. Tensions between the two countries in the Middle East have quickly catapulted into a major conflict after Israel launched a surprise attack on Iran last week.

Pakistan's 'promise'

"Pakistan has assured us that if Israel uses a nuclear bomb on Iran, they will attack Israel with a nuclear bomb," said General Rezaei, a senior officer in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and also a member of Iran's National Security Council. He added that Pakistan has promised to "stand behind Iran" and called on the Muslim world to come together. Rezaei went on to claim that Iran has hidden capabilities that are yet to be revealed.

Pak's stance against Israel

Pakistan, however, has rejected Iran's claims as the country's Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif stated that Islamabad had made no such commitment. But Pakistan has taken a strong stance against Israel's actions. In a post on X, Minister Asif said, "Western world must worry about conflicts being generated by Israel, it will engulf the whole region and beyond; their patronage of Israel, a rogue state, can have catastrophic consequences."

Nukes-possessing nations

Pakistan and Israel are among a handful of nations around the world that presently possess nuclear weapons. Other countries that are known to have such weapons include India, the United States, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and North Korea.

Israel-Iran conflict

On Friday, Israel launched a surprise attack on Iran, killing many of its top-ranking military officials and damaging its nuclear facilities. Iran has retaliated with missile strikes on major Israeli cities, killing more than a dozen, as both countries have launched hundreds of missiles at each other over the last few days.