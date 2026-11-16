Are beautiful Chinese women spy? Donald Trump said this after Nvidia CEO Jenseng Huang's affairs?

US President Donald Trump has defended former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang amid the controversy over his alleged affairs and questioned claims that Alice Huang was a Chinese spy.

Trump also questioned allegations that Alice Huang, a Chinese national at the centre of the controversy, was working as a spy for Beijing. (Credit: Twitter)

US President Donald Trump has backed the possibility of Jensen Huang returning as CEO of Nvidia, saying he would have no objection to the former chief executive taking charge of the world's most valuable chipmaker again.

Speaking to reporters outside the White House on Monday, before leaving for his Asia trip, Trump said Huang appeared to have learnt a lesson from the controversy surrounding his personal relationships.

"I would not mind that," Trump said when asked whether he would support Huang's return. "I think he learned a big lesson, I guess maybe one lesson is more important than another, but I would certainly not mind seeing that," he added.

Trump questions claims that Alice Huang was a Chinese spy

Trump also questioned allegations that Alice Huang, a Chinese national at the centre of the controversy, was working as a spy for Beijing. He said he had not seen evidence to establish that she was connected to Chinese intelligence.

"I don't know that she's a Chinese spy and I've said that," Trump said, adding that he did not believe there was enough reason to describe her as one.

He also suggested that Chinese women entering the US were sometimes suspected of espionage because of their appearance.

"Usually what happens with that is that any woman coming to the country that's a beautiful woman that comes from China, they say she's a spy. I don't know that she was a spy at all. I mean, I really don't," he said.

Trump maintained that Huang's personal relationship had not put US national security at risk. He said he would look into the allegations and indicated that the issue could also come up during his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Who is Alice Huang and what are the allegations?

Alice Huang is a former executive at Singapore-based cloud services company Megaspeed International. US intelligence officials reportedly believe she was an asset of China's Ministry of State Security and was involved in an operation targeting Jensen Huang. Reports have alleged that she developed an intimate relationship with the Nvidia chief, raising concerns about possible attempts to access sensitive information from the company.

However, Alice Huang has not been publicly identified as an intelligence officer. China has also rejected the allegations, describing claims of Chinese espionage as baseless speculation and an attempt to smear the country.

The allegations have raised questions about whether Nvidia's technology or US national security interests could have been exposed to potential risks.

Jensen Huang resigned after admitting infidelity

The controversy intensified after Jensen Huang acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife of more than four decades and resigned as Nvidia CEO. Reports subsequently alleged that he had two other extramarital relationships with employees of the chipmaker.

Nvidia's board has launched an independent investigation into the matter. The company has maintained that it has no reason to believe its trade secrets or US national security were compromised.

The issue has attracted attention in Washington because Nvidia's advanced artificial intelligence chips are at the centre of a technology dispute between the US and China. Washington has imposed restrictions on exports of high-performance semiconductors over concerns about their possible military and technological uses.

Huang had previously argued that Nvidia should be allowed to sell certain advanced chips to China, saying access to the market was important for the company's competitiveness.

Calls grow for Huang's return to Nvidia

Trump's comments come as some prominent figures in the technology industry have backed Huang's possible return.

An online petition urging Nvidia to reinstate its former CEO has received more than 160,000 signatures. Tesla CEO Elon Musk is among the technology leaders who have supported calls for his return.

Trump had earlier suggested Apple CEO Tim Cook as a possible leadership option for Nvidia. However, he did not say whether he had discussed Huang's potential reinstatement with the company's board.