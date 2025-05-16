India and Pakistan have used advanced, most accurate and deadly guided and unguided missiles that destroy their targets in seconds. Pakistan uses missiles like Babur and Ghauri with a range of 700-1,500 km and a Turkish Asisguard Songar Drone system. India has Agni, Brahmos, S-400 (Sudarshan Chakra) missiles, US has an intercontinental ballistic missile, submarine-launched ballistic missile, cruise missile and other, whereas Russia and China own ballistic, cruise and long and short-range missiles.

As these countries show their military prowess with such missiles and other heavy weapons, it is shocking to know that Taiwan has a whole army unit of archers trained to shoot enemy with their sharp arrows. This unit is called Taiwan's Mountain Company. The archers are stationed in the inner areas of dense forests, underbrush and mountainous regions and attack their enemies from there or kill them and retreat quickly more in the inner areas. Even China uses archers for either killing enemies or for accomplishing missions in the border areas. During the Vietnam-US war, the former used archers to attack Montagnards communist Gorilla force working for the US at the time.

How useful is archery in war situations?

Archery can be useful in specific war conditions in specific terrains but in a limited way. For example, if the enemy comes in physical contact or closer in a forest region, the archers can then attack them without making any noise. They are useful in regions in which archers can hide and attack enemies. However, as soldiers in modern times wear bulletpoof jacket and helmet, archery would prove to be futile and also ineffective in front of advanced missiles, drones and in case enemy using night vision technology as they can spot the archers from around. Overall, the effective use of archery in war situation is highly limited and uncertain.